Steve Claggett opponent named for Montreal on Sept 8

Current NABF belt holder in the 140 lb division, Steve Claggett (35-7-2, 25 KOs), will defend his title for the first time at the boxing gala taking place at the Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy on September 8th, as he faces Mexican contender Carlos Sanchez Valadez (24-1, 19 KOs).

The opponents for local stars Alexandre Gaumont and Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse are also revealed for the event, which will be broadcast simultaneously on the American network ESPN+ and Punching Grace starting at 7:00 PM.

In his last fight on June 1st, the man known as “The Dragon” took on former WBA world champion Alberto Machado, competing for the NABF super-lightweight title. After an exciting start to the bout where Claggett showcased his skills, the referee signaled the end of the fight in the third round.

The Canadian boxer secured his sixth consecutive victory and knockout. Following this impressive performance, Claggett quickly returned to training with the sole objective of securing a victory against his next opponent, known for his devastating punching power.

“I love challenges, and to me, this guy is still undefeated because his only loss was due to a technicality. I want to be the best, and I want to prove it by facing the best! I’m highly motivated to be the main event, and I want to deliver another spectacular performance to my fans. This guy is a very good boxer, but he hasn’t faced the Dragon yet,” said Claggett.

With this fight, EOTTM hopes that their protégé can climb into the top 10 rankings of the division and secure significant fights in the near future. The visibility he will gain as the headliner of a gala presented on ESPN will undoubtedly be the perfect platform to demonstrate Steve Claggett’s legitimacy in facing the biggest names in the super-lightweight division.

As highlighted by his new trainer, Mike Moffa, Carlos Sanchez Valadez is a formidable opponent with a complicated style that will allow Claggett to utilize his full arsenal and prove that he belongs to a class of his own.

“Valadez has the same style as Claggett. He constantly moves forward and throws punches with a very similar style to Steve’s. ESPN+ wanted a big finale, and they’re going to get it! I want Steve to be smart and showcase all his agility against Valadez,” Moffa commented.

In the co-main event, hometown pride Alexandre Gaumont (8-0, 6 KOs) will face another undefeated opponent, Ulices Tovar Rivera (8-0, 5 KOs). Meanwhile, Outaouais native Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (5-1, 2 KOs) will step into the ring against Timea Nagy (2-1, 2 KOs), who has secured both her victories by referee stoppage.

Harley-David O’Reilly (1-0, 1 KO), who thrilled the crowd with a highly spectacular knockout against Hubert Poulin, will also be part of the lineup, along with Christopher Guerrero (7-0, 3 KOs), Avery Martin-Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs), Thomas Chabot (9-0, 7 KOs), Luis Santana (9-0, 3 KOs), and the newly signed protege of Marc Ramsay, Jhon Orobio (3-0, 3 KOs).

Tickets for the #ClaggettValadez gala are currently on sale through the Ticketmaster network.