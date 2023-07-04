Teofimo Lopez in Floyd Mayweather plea despite exhibition attack

Teofimo Lopez asked boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for help as the retired former two-time world champion considers his next move.

Lopez hung up his gloves after defeating Josh Taylor in New York. He decided to walk away at just 25, raising as many eyebrows as serious doubts.

Nobody within the sport believes Lopez won’t’ ever fight again after he humbled the “Tartan Tornado” at Madison Square Garden.

To keep himself in the public eye, “The Takeover” contacted Floyd about possibly learning some tips before he starts a coaching career.

Floyd Mayweather request

He said: “Hey, champ Floyd Mayweather, I would love for us to spar. You know I’ll always accept being a student of the game and would love to adapt to your IQ. Let me know!

“You know where to find me.”

After facing a barrage from fans over why he’s making a public plea to Mayweather, Lopez added: Floyd is retired, and so am I. The key is to always learn from the best.

“I would like to learn more to add to the new generation of fighters on the cusp of this new boxing era.”

Mayweather’s CEO Leonard Ellerbe responded to Lopez with the clarification that the five-weight titleholder doesn’t use his chosen social platform.

“Champ, Floyd doesn’t run his Twitter and never has. The staff does. He’s never personally been on,” outlined Ellerbe.

Replying with another request, Lopez stated: “Well, I would like for you to relay the message. With all respect, my man.’

“I’m a student and would love to learn more about the game we call “boxing.”

Ellerbe then took the second tweet in before carefully putting his query to Lopez, currently trained by his father, Teofimo Sr.

“Champ, seriously, what is this about? Your pop has been out there saying what you would do to him [fire him]?

“There’s plenty of footage out there of Floyd dishing out clinical a** whoopings. You should go check it out. By the way, congrats on your last fight. That was good.”

Teofimo Lopez wants to become a trainer

Lopez then aired his desire to soak up knowledge and begin training fighters.

“I thrive off of teaching others the fundamentals. It’s what gets me going,” he pointed out.

The funny thing about Lopez’s want to hook up with Mayweather is that the Nevada-based ex-pound-for-pound star spoke out against the ‘Money” man.

Lopez aired his views as Mayweather fought influencers and exhibitions against combat stars who couldn’t box.

“Stop this YouTuber Boxing. Stop diminishing the sport that we’ve worked so hard for! Not sweet,” Lopez fired at Mayweather.

Nonetheless, it hasn’t taken long for Lopez to seek out the spotlight that he stated was no longer in his future when stepping away. It won’t be long before he starts camp for another fight.

When he does, he’ll be a titleless champion after giving up the WBO super lightweight title immediately after winning it.

