James Perkins vs Steven Sumpter headlines “Pandemonium at The Palladium”

East meets West! On August 19th on the “Pandemonium at The Palladium” pro boxing card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), a pair of unbeaten boxers, James “Pitbull” Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs) and Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (8-0, 7 KOs), put their sterling records on the line at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Perkins vs. Sumpter will be the eight-round main event for the vacant International Boxing Association (IBA) Super Middleweight Championship.

“Pandemonium at The Palladium” will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com.

Perkins is a gravedigger from Lynn, which is located on the east coast of the Bay State, while Sumpter hails from Pittsfield in Western Massachusetts. they will be fighting in Central Mass., in Worcester.

It’s so rare in boxing today that unbeaten prospects square off against each other, rather than take the less risky route to build-up records.

“I am excited to be hosting my first show in Worcester at the historic Palladium,” GCP president Chris Traietti said. “The Palladium hosted a bunch of unforgettable events, and this is going to be added to the list.

An old saying in boxing is that styles make fights. If that’s the case, Perkins vs. Sumpter has the potential to be an instant classic, because Perkins is a seek-and-destroy fighter and Sumpter a solid boxer-puncher.

Perkins, 30, fought to a draw in his 2019 pro debut and he’s won his last 12 fights in a row, including a four-round knockout of Larry Smith this past June 30.

“I’m looking forward to this fight with Sumpter,” Perkins said. “I think it’s going to be my toughest test so far and I welcome the challenge. I think it’s going to be a fun fight night for the fans as well.”

The 29-year-old Sumpter moved up in weight last November, capturing the vacant Massachusetts light heavyweight title by taking an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Edet Mkpanam (8-0). Sumpter recently knocked out Miguel Angel Suarez in the opening round of his most recent fight.

“I think this fight is a great opportunity,” Sumpter remarked. “Another chance at fighting yet another undefeated fighter early in my career just makes me go even harder than I did before. To be headlining a good distance away from home is still a good feeling. I have a lot of supporters and I know they’ll make the trip regardless

“I don’t know a lot about Perkins. I’ve seen him fight once and I wasn’t impressed. I think he’s a pretty good fighter, but I don’t think he has what it takes to come out on top.”

Other fighters slated to be in action on “Pandemonium at The Palladium” include two undefeated Holyoke boxers, Massachusetts Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (11-0, 6 KOs) and super welterweight Carlos Castillo (7-0, 4 KOs), two unbeaten Springfield fighters, super featherweight Isaiah “Baby Warrior” Cruz (6-0, 4 KOs) and (his brother) super lightweight Calixto Cruz (2-0, 0 KOs), and former celebrated amateur Felix Parrilla (7-0, 6 KOs), the New Haven (CT) featherweight.

Additional fights and fighters will soon be announced.