Kazuto Ioka in P4P rise after becoming six-time four-weight champ

Boxing superstar Kazuto Ioka achieved a fantastic feat after claiming a sixth world title in four weight classes last weekend in his native Japan.

Ioka became the new World Boxing Association super flyweight champion by defeating Joshua Franco unanimously on Saturday at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

The victory saw Ioka move from 16th place to 11th on the World Boxing News Pound for Pound list.

The home fighter fought tremendously and proved the best man in the ring. He took a 116-112, 116-112, and 115-113 triumph on the scorecards. It was a fight in which he had to work hard to keep the belt.

Kazuto Ioka wins

It is worth remembering that former champion Joshua Franco had lost the title on the scales the previous night. Only Ioka had the option to get the belt if he won.

The Japanese boxer came out focused and aggressive and used his combinations well. He hurt Franco’s body to score the most rounds.

He did not have an easy opponent as the American came out to make his fight and use the ring well while throwing good combinations.

However, this time it was not enough. He gave up advantages to the local, who was cheered on by the crowd.

In December, both had drawn in the first fight. But when the scales tipped to Ioka, he regained a version of the WBA title after not holding the black and gold belt since 2017.

Ioka now has a record of 30 wins, two losses, one draw, and 15 knockouts. Franco, meanwhile, dropped to 18-2-3.

Joshua Franco retires

After the contest, Franco made the shock decision to retire at 27. WBA chiefs released a statement on the unexpected turn of events.

“The World Boxing Association wishes a happy retirement to former super flyweight world champion Joshua Franco. He announced that he would no longer be an active boxer following his bout with Kazuto Ioka last weekend in Tokyo, Japan.

“Franco is an exceptional fighter in the history of the WBA. He became the first world champion after the pandemic.

“In July 2020, he stepped into the ring against Andrew Moloney after a long hiatus due to Covid-19.

“The famous Las Vegas “Bubble” was the venue for the first fight in months. It was for the WBA 115-pound title.

“On that occasion, Franco prevailed over the Australian in a close fight that meant a lot.

“The Professor made several defenses of his title and always showed great strength despite his inconveniences in his last fight.

“From the WBA, we are proud to have had him. We will continue to support him in any project he undertakes from now on. Thank you, Joshua.”

WBN Pound for Pound Top 10 [June 2023]

1 Oleksandr USYK – Heavy

2 Naoya INOUE – Bantam

3 CANELO Alvarez – Super Middle

4 Errol SPENCE JR – Welter

5 Dmitry BIVOL – Light Heavy

6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO – Light

7 Devin HANEY – Light

8 Shakur STEVENSON – Light

9 Gervonta DAVIS – Light

10 Jermell CHARLO – Super Welter

11 Kazuto IOKA – Superfly

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.