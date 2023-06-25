Julian Williams eyes rematch for ‘terrible’ Carlos Adames stoppage

On Saturday night, Carlos Adames moved a step closer to becoming the WBC middleweight champion with a 23rd career victory in controversial circumstances.

The hard-hitting Adames retained his Interim WBC middleweight title with a ninth-round stoppage of game former unified world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams.

Although debatable, the ending came in the main event live on SHOWTIME from The Armory in Minneapolis in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The early rounds saw good back-and-forth action, as Adames appeared to wobble Williams in round two. The blow forced Williams to hold on and survive the rest of the round.

After Adames opened up a cut under Williams’ right eye in round three, Williams showed his championship pedigree in rebounding to land several big power shots and control most of the round.

The tide turned again in round four. Adames landed a series of power shots that again had Williams hurt against the ropes. He was hoping to hold and keep Adames off him. #

The fight settled in after the fourth, with both fighters having moments through the middle frames.

Dominican Republican Adames broke through once again in round nine. He upped his activity again and staggered Williams with power shots.

Williams showed his consummate ring IQ and grit by doing everything he could to keep Adames from delivering a decisive blow. However, referee Mark Nelson stepped in and ended the fight 2:45 into the round, with some questioning the stoppage.

Carlos Adames wins

Despite calls against Nelson’s ending, Adames was clearly on his way to victory.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who came out here and supported me today and all week,” said Adames. “We gave the fans a great fight.

“I accomplished my goal: walking out of here with the title.

“I really don’t know how he survived the fourth round, but he’s a veteran. He’s got skills that got him through that round.

“When I came with those two rights, the referee stopped it,” said Adames. “If I had hit him with another one, he probably would’ve gotten hurt.”

Williams disagreed with the stoppage and expressed his displeasure in the ring post-fight.

“I just stayed calm. But I knew he was trying to finish me. I knew he was throwing punches. But I think I won the next couple of rounds after that.

‘Terrible stoppage’

“I think it was a terrible stoppage, but what can I do?

“I’m healthy, and I feel fine. I thought it was pretty much even. I was taking over while he was getting tired. Of course, I want a rematch.

“It’s not his fault that the ref jumped in early. It looked corny. It didn’t look good. But it was a great fight. I thought it was an even fight.

“He [Nelson] jumps in and stops it because I got a little bit buzzed. It’s boxing.”

At the time of the stoppage, Adames led on all three cards by scores 80-72, 78-74, and 77-74. The overall punch stats were close, according to CompuBox.

Adames’ biggest advantage was a 64-27 edge on body shots that helped break his opponent down.

“I’m one of those fighters that know that to chop the tree down. You start with the trunk. Then it will fall by itself,” added Adames.

“I’m a warrior. I will rest for a little bit and see what’s next.”

