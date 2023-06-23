Tarik Zaina discusses June 23 return on “Locked ‘N Loaded”

Tarik Zaina (12-0, 8 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico, is looking forward to his upcoming fight with Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico, on Thompson Boxing’s “Locked ‘N Loaded”card.

The WBO Latino Super Lightweight title will be on the line in 10-round main event bout.

“Locked ‘N Loaded” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, June 23, 2023. Doors open at 6:45 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Zaina had to say about his upcoming matchup with Saracho, his recent training camp, fighting for his first regional title, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been in the gym for the last six months waiting for a fight and now it’s finally here. I know that I’ll be able to go the distance because I’m in great shape. I’ve had the best camp of my life.”

On his matchup with Jesus Saracho:

“This is a big step up in my career. Saracho has been in the ring and has beaten some top fighters. If I get him hurt, I’ll be looking to end the fight early. This will be a classic Mexican war!

On fighting WBO Latino title:

“I can’t express how excited I am to be fighting for the WBO Latino title. As a fighter growing up in Tijuana, I always dreamed of fighting for some kind of title. The time is now for me to bring home that belt.

On fighting in the United States for the first time:

“All my fights have been in Mexico so fighting in the United States for the first time is motivating. I want to give the fans a great fight and show my worth to everyone watching.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.