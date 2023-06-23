Lennox Lewis: To have my crown, top heavyweights have to fight!

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis has instructed the top heavyweight contenders of the modern era to face each other for his old undisputed crown.

“So, when you talk about eras, he’s definitely the top man in this era,” said Laureus.com. “And if you talk about the last era, you’re only talking about me, Evander Holyfield, and Mike Tyson. So, this era’s definitely got three top guys.”

Winning the undisputed heavyweight title in two victories over Evander Holyfield [only one scored on the cards correctly] in November 1999, Lewis is revered as the best of his generation.

Ever the humble champion, Lewis credits his two main rivals sitting alongside him as immortals. However, there was no place for Riddick Bowe, the man he defeated at the Olympics and couldn’t nail down in the pro ranks.

In today’s era, Lewis hopes Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk get in at the earliest opportunity.

Lennox Lewis on today’s heavyweights

The two guys that I want to see right now? It probably would be Tyson Fury and Usyk. That would be a great fight,” pointed out the Jamaica-based Briton.

“Plus, I believe they have to meet me because I’m the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world right now. So, for one of those guys to have my crown, they must fight.”

On having what it takes to succeed in the toughest of sports, Lewis offered first-hand knowledge of the sacrifices needed.

“Boxing is an individual sport, so the outcome solely depends on you. With a team sport like basketball, football, or soccer, you depend on other players.

“So, that’s why boxing, if you’re focused and mentally strong, you’ll succeed. There’s been a lot of mentally tough places in my career, and, you know, if I didn’t have good people around me, I probably don’t know where I would end up on that.

“But I had great people around me talking to me, and, you know, great people to go and speak to. I know, even seeing boxers dealing with mental challenges nowadays, some can’t take it and implode.

“I’ve seen the results of the imploding in the ring, you know [Oliver McCall], and it’s not a nice thing. You don’t want to be that guy.”

Continuing with his love of chess, Lewis stated: “It’s a mind game. It’s all about the mind and the focus. And so much is on the game, so much focus is on the game.

“Everybody’s watching it. Nobody can speak, you know, it’s so mentally working for you. It’s a situation where you have two guys; nobody’s showing anything on their faces. So, chess is a big game.”

