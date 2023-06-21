Ex-world champ Tevin Farmer faces Avery Sparrow this weekend

THIS SATURDAY NIGHT, Former IBF Junior Lightweight World Champion Tevin Farmer returns to action when he takes on Avery Sparrow in a mouth watering 10-round lightweight bout at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Farmer of Philadelphia, 30-5-1 with six knockouts, will be making his first appearance in nearly three and a half years. The 32-y ear-old won the IBF Junior Lightweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Billy Dib on August 3, 2018 in New South Wales, Australia.

Farmer made four successful defenses of the crown with wins over James Tennyson (22-2), Francisco Fonesca (22-1-1), Jono Carrol (16-0-1) Guillaume Frenois (46-1-1). Farmer dropped the belt to Joseph Diaz Jr. on January 30, 2020 in Miami. Farmer also has wins over Angelo Ward (1-0), Tim Witherspoon Jr. (6-1-1), Tyrone Luckey (4-1-1), Camilo Perez (9-0), Noel Echevarria (11-1), Emanuel Gonzalez (14-0), Viktor Chernous (15-1-1), Angelo Luna (10-0-1), Daulis Prexott (30-2), former world champion Gamaliel Diaz, Ivan Redkach (19-1), and Darden Zenunaj (12-2).

Sparrow of Philadelphia is 11-4 with four knockouts. The tough 29 year-old who will fight anybody at any time has wins over Anthony Burgin (10-2), Israel Henriquez (6-0), Joey Laviolette (6-0), Jose Lopez (19-1-1), former world title challenger Hank Lundy (29-7-1) and Matt Conway (20-2). Sparrow dropped his last bout to William Foster III on July 23, 2022 in Philadelphia.

On the undercard in six-round bouts, Dezmond Lucas (6-1, 3KOs) of Bronx, NY fights Elijah Vines (5-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight bout.

Romuel Cruz (8-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Jenn Gonzalez (9-19-1, 5 KOs) of Santa Teraza, Nicaragua in a featherweight contest.

Derrick Webster (29-4, 14 KOs) of Glassboro, NJ fights an opponent to be named in a super middleweight contest.

In four-round bouts:

Gustavo Morales (1-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA battles Najee Belcher (0-2) of Las Vegas in a welterweight contest.

Luis Gonzalez Colon (5-1, 4 KOs) of Aibomito, Puerto Rico faces off against Efrain Cruz (4-6-1, 1 KO) of Viequez, Puerto Rico in a super lightweight bout.

Trinidad Vargas (2-0, 1 KO) of Grand Prairie, Texas boxes Artimus Sartor (4-3, 1 KO) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a bantamweight fight.

Ticket prices are. $200 VIP, $100 ringside, $75 preferred and $60 GA and can be purchased at 2300arena.showare.com.