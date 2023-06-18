AI has no clue what heavyweight star Deontay Wilder looks like

World Boxing News tested the new AI craze circulating through several current generators on the market. The conclusion? – They have no clue what Deontay Wilder looks like.

Despite the heavyweight star reigning as the longest-serving WBC heavyweight champion of the modern era, artificial intelligence hasn’t got up to speed yet.

WBN asked for several images of Wilder, not one of which looked anything remotely like “The Bronze Bomber” of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

It seems AI still has a long way to go.

Deontay Wilder’s results on AI

The results range from one looking like former Chelsea and Holland striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to others wide-ranging in appearance.

AI is currently on trend for writing songs about Liverpool FC’s new signing Alexis Mac Allister and a fake song collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd. However, some programs on offer must brush up on their boxing knowledge.

Wilder is the most high-profile heavyweight boxer in the United States at the moment. The fact that AI doesn’t know what he looks like is a clear sign of improvement needed for the future.

Many experts in the field of sports journalism already predict that many sites are already using AI-generation articles on their sites.

WBN can confirm as AI bursts onto the scene that we will never use an AI-generated article while the current editorial team is in place. That’s a promise.

Furthermore, over the past few weeks, generic websites have begun ripping full WBN articles from the site and placing them on several sites that look the same. However, WBN is in the process of investigating whether AI has played some part in this new fad.

Legal notices have been served to all sites currently using WBN material.

Development

The world we live in is changing at a rapid pace. No longer can we rely on what we see and read to be from a human source.

We can guarantee that every article you see on WBN is put there by a human. Whether some of the press releases will be AI-generated is another story.

As for the Deontay Wilder knowledge, improvements will indeed be made, if only judging on the current rate that this kind of program use is developing.

In addition, who knows where we will be in the next five to ten years? But surely, an AI generator should know the top heavyweight in the United States.

That will happen for sure.

