EXCLUSIVE: Andrey Ryabinskiy dismisses Povetkin vs Usyk WBC rumors

World of Boxing

World of Boxing promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy has spoken exclusively to WBN to address rumors circulating surrounding Povetkin vs. Usyk.

Before the WBC interim heavyweight champion confirmed his contracted rematch with Dillian Whyte, reports swirled a potential detour could happen.

They claimed Russian juggernaut Alexander Povetkin and Ukrainian rival Oleksandr Usyk could battle with the WBC heavyweight title at stake.

Speculation mounted that Tyson Fury would vacate the green and gold strap to negate the third fight with Deontay Wilder.

Fury then came out to blow that theory out of the water.

“Again, just to put everyone straight, I’m fighting Deontay Wilder next, whenever it is wherever it is! – Everyone else can join the queue, #fakenews,” said Fury.

Subsequently, Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 was then confirmed for November 21 on UK Pay Per View.

When WBN had the opportunity to put the initial talk to Mr. Ryabinskiy, Povetkin’s trusted right-hand man denied any discussions ever taking place.

He also stated that any bout between the two would take on a further significance outside the sport. Something everyone is keen to avoid.

POVETKIN vs USYK

“There were no such negotiations for Povetkin vs. Usyk,” Ryabinskiy exclusively told World Boxing News. “Both Alexanders have their own goals in the professional ring.

“These goals do not yet overlap. This fight might be possible in the future since they are both in the heavyweight division. But both are close to fighting for the title.

“But there is an important nuance that is incomprehensible to foreign audiences and obvious to boxing fans from Russia and Ukraine. This fight will have political coloring, which these two guys won’t like.

“Povetkin and Usyk are great friends. They often communicate and they have excellent relations. For example, boxers from Ukraine regularly come to Povetkin’s camp,” he added.







For now, Povetkin and Usyk both have English opponents on the horizon before possible title shots in 2021.

Should they prevail, two more UK foes would await them, but with the significance of a world championship at stake.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.