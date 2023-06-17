Heavyweight Frazer Clarke dominates Mariusz Wach – as expected

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallist Frazer Clarke took a consummate points (100-90) victory against a highly-experienced and wiley opponent in Mariusz Wach at York Hall and live on Sky Sports tonight.

Clarke showed excellent judgement to manage the fight perfectly, consistently outlanding a former unified World Championship challenger and 47-fight veteran in Wach in only Clarke’s 7th professional fight, and his first 10-rounder.

Clarke controlled the opening rounds of the fight with his jab, exchanging smartly and keeping his offence varied so shots could find their way through. By jabbing to the head so effectively the former Olympian was able to land big hooks to the body that did significant damage to Wach and wore him down to open his vulnerabilities in later rounds.

Wach did find some success in the middle rounds, occasionally exploiting a gap in Clarke’s armour, but Clarke continued to comfortably win every round, and kept up the pace, despite the hot, humid venue, as Wach began to flag later in the fight.

Clarke has now gone 10 rounds for the first time in his career, and looks set to fight for top titles in the next 12 months.

Frazer Clarke said to Sky Sports after the fight: “I started off well but I think I faded. There’s a lot of things I did right and a lot of things I did wrong. I have to thank Ben Shalom and 258 because I needed that fight. I smothered my work, and when Mariusz Wach ties you up, it’s very hard to break out.”

Ben Shalom said to Sky Sports after the fight: “He started off well and I thought the fight would be short, but we needed that round. I was delighted he got 10 rounds experience and it was the right decision to make this fight.”

‘Sweet’ Caroline Dubois delivered in a flawless 8 round victory over a high-level opponent in Yanina del Carmen Lescano to take the 7th professional victory of her career. Dubois dominated every single round of the fight, scoring a knockdown in the 5th also and looking close to getting the stoppage at multiple points.

This was an invaluable learning experience for Dubois, who has struggled to find challenging opponents in the past due to her formidable power and reputation. Lescano was a huge step up compared to Dubois’s previous opponents, but a step up she rose to superbly.

Dubois switched her offense effortlessly between the head and the body across the fight, pouncing on any moment Lescano left a gap open to batter the experienced Argentinian.

Multiple times Dubois landed barbaric hooks to Lescano’s body that curled her up and almost ended the fight, but Dubois never became reckless either, showing intelligence in her performance far beyond her years.

Caroline Dubois said to Sky Sports after the fight: “The stoppage didn’t come, but I said I was looking for a beat down and a solid victory, and I think that’s what I got. I felt good after eight rounds but that’s for Shane (McGuigan) to say.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and founder, said to Sky Sports after the fight: “She’s definitely ready for a world title, but Mikaela Mayer looks like a fight we can make this year, and then on to the Katie Taylor’s of the world.”

Viddal Riley Def. Anees Taj – TKO Rd 4 (2:36)

Cruiserweight star Viddal Riley silenced any questions by taking an unquestionable stoppage victory in his rematch with Anees Taj to move to 9-0 as a professional, taking his 4th straight knockout victory.

Viddal had to overcome adversity at the start of the round he took the stoppage, with Taj coming forward to fight for the whole four rounds and managing to land a shot that hurt Viddal in what ended up the final round of the fight. Viddal, however, showed confidence and intelligence to recover well and bounce back to take victory within that round, having dominated the previous 3.

Viddal now looks set to fight for titles very soon and continue moving up the ranks to the very top of the Cruiserweight division.

Viddal Riley said to Sky Sports after the fight: “It was a good fight, he’s as tough as I knew he would be. It was never going to one shot that stopped him it would be an accumulation. I’m glad I took a more convincing stoppage than I did in February. We train to get finishes, not picking and poking for 12 rounds.”

Aaron McKenna Def. Uisma Lima – UD (100-91, 98-92, 98-93)

23-year-old Aaron McKenna once again cemented himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in world boxing tonight with an impressive victory in a 10 round war with an undefeated, dangerous opponent in Uisma Lima. The fight was 30 minutes of war as both men were happy to march to the centre of the ring and trade punches, giving the raucous York Hall crowd an entertaining show.

Neither fighter gave an inch across the 10 rounds of the fight, but slowly, as the rounds wore on, McKenna started to win the exchanges, landing consistently more than Lima in the later rounds, while the early and middle rounds had been 50/50 brawls where both men landed big shots on multiple occasions.

Lima came out fast for every round and showed why he came into this fight undefeated, an especially impressive feat from a late replacement opponent. But McKenna rightfully took a wide unanimous decision to take his professional record to 17-0 and will now move on to even bigger fights.

Aaron McKenna said to Sky Sports after the fight: “He was a very tough opponent. An undefeated guy coming into the fight to win, so it was good experience for me. I thought I had him gone at multiple times, especially at the end of the 9th but he kept coming. I want to fight Liam Williams next, he’s been calling me out.”

Isaac Chamberlain Def. Dylan Bregeon – PTS (78-74)

After almost 12 months out of the ring, and his fight against Mikael Lawal being cancelled at the end of last month, Isaac Chamberlain needed to get rounds in and shake off the ring rust for future big fights. On this front his comfortable victory over a European Championship quality opponent here was a perfect solution.

Chamberlain grew into the fight in the 1st round, finding his rhythm against a defensive opponent who didn’t allow himself to get hit easily. After that first round, Chamberlain found his stride and dominated exchanges, finding openings in Bregeon’s resolute defence and making sure not to get hit in return.

After going 12 competitive rounds with now World Champion Chris Billam-Smith last year, Chamberlain will be hungry to dive into the hugely competitive British Cruiserweight scene.

Isaac Chamberlain said to Sky Sports after the fight: “It was crazy, I haven’t fought in almost a year. The ring rust was there strongly. My body felt overcooked. Now I know the difference between when you’ve trained to a peak, and when you’ve overpeaked.”

Sam Gilley Def. Ellis Corrie – KO Rd 6 (2:52)

Sam Gilley topped off a stunning performance with a perfectly timed left hook to the body of Ellis Corrie that forced Corrie to collapse to the canvas and writhe in pain with the referee not even attempting to count to 10 due to the brutality of the knockdown.

Gilley is a former English Champion and showed he deserves to fight at an even higher level than that tonight with a confident, classy performance across all 6 rounds against an opponent that had only lost once before and never been stopped in Ellis Corrie.

Hassan Azim Def. Ruben Angelo – TKO Rd 1 (1:35)

Brother of equally heavy-handed brother Adam, Hassan ‘The Hitman’ Azim made a huge statement with the 4th stoppage within the first 2 rounds of his 7 fight professional career. Azim blasted a natural Middleweight in Ruben Angelo with a barrage of straight right hands and uppercut that sent him stumbling across the ring before Azim deployed another rapid 1-2 to send him to the canvas.

Despite rising from the floor before the count of 10, the referee judged that Angelo could not continue. Just like his brother, Hassan Azim looks like one of the most exciting prospects in British boxing, and set to fight for World Championships later in his career.

Roman Fury Def. Erik Nazaryan – PTS (40-36)

Brother of World Heavyweight champion Tyson, Roman Fury made his Sky Sports debut in only his 2nd professional fight to take a comprehensive victory over an experienced opponent in Erik Nazaryan. With no amateur experience Fury is being forced to learn on the job but looks to have all the natural talent that his family name would suggest.

Fury managed the range of the fight perfectly and didn’t let a shot land on him at any point during the four rounds of domination. He’s got a long way to go in his career but undeniably showed his talent in tonight’s bout.

Joshua Gustave Def. Remi Scholer – PTS (60-53)

Talented Middleweight prospect Joshua Gustave came within seconds of a stoppage in the final round of his fifth fight of his professional career, flooring Remi Scholer with a brutal left hook into the solarplexus that left the Frenchman collapsed on the canvas.

Scholer showed stunning durability to rise back to his feet and survive the round by the skin of his teeth. Gustave still took a tremendous victory in his Sky Sports debut and looks set for success in future.

Full Card Results:

Frazer Clarke Def. Mariusz Wach – PTS (100-90)

Caroline Dubois Def. Yanina del Carmen Lescano – PTS (80-71)

Viddal Riley Def. Anees Taj – TKO Rd 4 (2:36)

Aaron McKenna Def. Uisma Lima – UD (100-91, 98-92, 98-93)

Isaac Chamberlain Def. Dylan Bregeon – PTS (78-74)

Sam Gilley Def. Ellis Corrie – KO Rd 6 (2:52)

Hassan Azim Def. Ruben Angelo – TKO Rd 1 (1:35)

Roman Fury Def. Erik Nazaryan – PTS (40-36)

Joshua Gustave Def. Remi Scholer – PTS (60-53)