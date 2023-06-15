Odds suggest Tyson Fury’s next letdown opponent is a done deal

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set for a third successive United Kingdom title defense that will less than whet the appetite of boxing followers.

Despite suggesting he wanted to face Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, Fury looks highly likely to end up with a disappointing opponent.

According to bookmakers, Fury will choose from one of two also-ran foes. Both don’t have anywhere near enough to take his green and gold strap.

“With Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3 being Fury’s last fight back in December, William Hill made Martin Bakole Evens for Tyson Fury next,” they said.

“Tyson Fury hasn’t fought since he stopped Chisora in the tenth round at the end of last year. He is eyeing up a bout with Bakole.

“The Congolese heavyweight is the favorite to be next in line for a shot at Fury’s WBC heavyweight title. Fights against Agit Kabayel (4/1), Oleksandr Usyk (6/1), and Anthony Joshua (10/1) are seemingly unlikely to be next on Fury’s list.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, added: “Tyson Fury is on the lookout for his next opponent following the end of the Chisora trilogy.

“We make Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole the Evens favorite to take him on next.

“Usyk or Joshua would likely be the fans’ choice for Fury’s next fight. But we don’t see them as likely options at 6/1 and 10/1, respectively.

“A fight with Agit Kabayel is not out of the question. We make him 4/1 to step into the ring with the Gypsy King next.”

Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent Odds

Martin Bakole – Evens, Agit Kabayel – 4/1, Oleksandr Usyk 6/1, Otto Wallin 8/1, Anthony Joshua 10/1, BAR 12/1.

The news won’t appease boxing fans who have begun to turn against Fury on social media. Whenever he posts a new video calling out someone else – like Jon Jones – or facing two opponents on the same night, many responses are yawns.

Fury needed to give UK supporters a shot in the arm. That’s even more important with all the big fights being made in the sport right now. Martin Bakole just doesn’t cut it.

“The Gypsy King” will toy with Bakole at will and eventually take him out or win on points. The build-up won’t be able to convince anyone otherwise.

Whereas even if Fury faced Deontay Wilder again in a fourth meeting of their 2012 Fight of the Year, at least there would be some element of danger.

Roll on Fury vs Bakole at a stadium or arena in the United Kingdom soon. The UK fans must be thrilled.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.