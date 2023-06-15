Saul Sanchez stops Franklin Gonzalez on ProBox TV

Franklin Gonzalez was stopped for the first time in his professional career by a game Saul Sanchez in the main event of “Wednesday Night Fights,” streamed live on ProBox TV on June 14.

In the co-feature, Cardoso wins by TKO over Oscar Alvarez, and hot prospect Dominic Valle, continued to impress with a sixth-round TKO win.

Here are the results:

10 Rounds Super Bantamweights Main Event

Franklin Gonzalez, 124.8 lbs. 25-3, 25 KO’s, Los Teques, Venezuela vs.

Saul Sanchez, 122.2 lbs. 19-2, 12 KO’s, Pacoima, California

Sanchez, TKO 6, 2:03

Sanchez puts Gonzalez down at 1:40 of round 4. Gonzalez’ face is starting to wear from the big shots Sanchez is landing. At the end of round 4 Gonzalez lands a nice right but Sanchez follows up with a big left clean to the jaw. Round five is some back and forth till the end when Sanchez lands a big shot then Gonzalez lands nice counter combination to the chin. A minute in to round six Sanchez buckles Gonzalez with a body show then follows up with shot to the head and Gonzalez goes down from a body shot seconds later. Ten seconds after that Gonzalez goes down again. Thirty seconds later another body show and Gonzalez goes down and the referee waves it off. Gonzaez stopped for the first time in his career.

8 Rounds Lightweights TV # 3

Oscar Alvarez Jr., 131.6 lbs. 9-1, 7 KO’s, Ciudad Obregon, Mexico vs Jonhatan Cardoso, 133 lbs. 16-1, 15 KO’s, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Cardoso, TKO 3 1:56

Cardoso came out throwing and landing shot after shot in round three. Alvarez became bloddied eighty seconds into round 3 from a light clash of heads. Soon after the onslaught began and Cardoso wouldn’t let up landing big shot after big shot. The corner is waving the fight off but the referee cannot see them but he soon stops the fight himself.

6 Rounds Super Featherweights TV #1(8:00 PM LIVE)

Dominic Valle, 129.6 lbs. 6-0, 5 KO’s, Lutz, Florida

Carlos Rosario, 130 lbs. 6-2, 3 KO’s, Winter Haven, Florida

Valle, TKO 6, 2:59

Round 2, Valle began to land some big shots towards the end of the round as Rosario seemed to let up a but. Rounds 3, Valle walking thru the shots that Rosario is landing. Valle landed a big body shot in last minute and Rosario holds. Another body shot ands and the pressure is getting Rosario, Round 5 Valle is completely overwhelming Rosario. Ref jumps in at end of round 6 to stop the fight at the same sound the bell rang. Turns out, the ref beat the bell and the fight is stopped at 2:59 of round #6.

