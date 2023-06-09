WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury visits Bangkok orphanage

Two-time top-division ruler Tyson Fury spent time giving back as the Briton continues his world tour ahead of a ring return later this year.

The World Boxing Council heavyweight champion visited the HDF Mercy Center orphanage in Bangkok, Thailand, as he is in this country doing his training camp.

Fury, a world champion enjoying a second reign, expressed his excitement at being in Thailand.

He commented that he is undergoing a great training camp to defend his crown against an opponent he will announce shortly.

Fury spoke about the importance of spending time with the children at the orphanage.

Tyson Fury visits an orphanage in Bangkok

“Seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces reminded me of the importance of giving back. They are our future. We must nurture and support them,” said Fury.

“Spending time with these amazing children reminds me of the power of love and the importance of giving back. As a parent, I believe every child deserves the opportunity for a bright future.”

“Let’s positively impact and help shape a brighter future for these fantastic young souls.

“It is not only a responsibility as a heavyweight champion. But also a pillar of my faith in Christianity to help those in need.

“Let’s remember that all children deserve love, care, and opportunities to thrive.”

Fury’s visit to this Bangkok orphanage showcased the heavyweight champion’s softer side, reminding fans of his humanity and generosity.

WBC KO Bullying Program

In other news from the WBC, the KO Bullying program has a critical psychological and social impact which is crucial. Bullying is the number one social problem in Mexico at the school level.

According to WHO, in 2022, 40% of the total population of Mexico has suffered bullying, rendering children and teenagers psychological consequences for aggressors, victims, and witnesses.

This program will benefit families with better integration, generating bonds between them. It will also help schools improve young people’s development and any point of interaction between children and adolescents, creating healthy bonds free of bullying.

Most importantly, it benefits better psycho-emotional development of teenagers between 11 and 20 using psychoeducation tools and motivational talks with WBC champions, who provide their life experience and advice.

This program provides a reduction in the rate of bullying behaviors through learning, reduces the rate of intrafamily violence, and significantly decreases the symptoms that lead to suicide.

With the application of this program, the results show:

-Decreased symptoms of depression, anxiety, anguish, and worry about bullying.

– Development of more and better social skills.

– Improvement of interpersonal relationships.

– Healthy habits aimed at sport.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.