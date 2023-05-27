Shane Mosley Jr. added to Munguia vs Derevyanchenko undercard

Returning the ring for the second time in 2023, Shane Mosley, Jr. (19-4, 10 KOs) will face a tough dance partner from Temple Hills, Massachusetts, D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight scrap.

The fight is set as the co-main event for the highly anticipated Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko card scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

The fight night, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Doors to the Toyota Arena open at 3:00 p.m. PT and the DAZN broadcast begins at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

Mosley, Jr. has had back-to-back victories, including a tough fight with “King” Gabriel Rosado in April 2022 and an unanimous decision win against Mario Alberto Lozano in February 2023. Ballard is looking for a strong comeback into the ring after a TKO defeat against Munguia in February 2022.

Also on the DAZN card, Mexico City’s Mariana “Barby” Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) will battle her compatriot also of Mexico City, Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight fight. Juarez is a former two-division world champion who held the WBC female flyweight title and the WBC female bantamweight title.

Juarez was last seen in the ring fighting Yamileth Mercado for the WBC World Super Bantamweight title in October 2022. Flores is a former world title contender and will be looking to move up in the rankings if successful against Juarez.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, Rialto’s Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) will participate in a 10-round flyweight fight against Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles. Sandoval is coming off of an impressive second-round win against Jerson Ortiz on the Nery vs. Hovhannisyan card. Santomauro is a dangerous fighter whose only blemish is a seventh-round TKO loss against Diego De La Hoya in 2016.

On the preliminary card, fan-favorite from San Diego, Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) will fight in a six-round super featherweight fight against Christian “El Niño” Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) of Los Angeles. Opening the Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko fight night with a four-round super welterweight fight, Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs) of Ontario, California will face Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana.