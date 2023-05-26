Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera aims for 3-0 on July 22 Hollywood Fight Night

Undefeated rising star, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (2-0-1, 2 KOs), returns to battle in a six-round super flyweight contest on Saturday, July 22 at Hollywood Fight Nights from Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, CA and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Tickets for Hollywood Fight Nights presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, starting at $55 for the evening of world class professional boxing can be purchased online at Chumash Casino Resort.

The Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. PT with the first bell at 6:00 p.m. PT.

The 21-year-old Barrera, fighting out of Riverside, CA quickly turned heads as a professional with a sensational third round knockout of Jesus Godinez in his debut on July 28, 2022.

The former amateur standout most recently scored a show-stopping first round knockout of Victor Hernandez Martin on January 27, 2023. The highly touted Barrera is managed by Ray Chaparro and trained by Al Franco.

“I’m thrilled to fight on this tremendous card at the Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday, July 22,” said Barrera. “We’ve been working very hard in the gym since my last fight and I’m looking forward to putting on another great show.”

“We’re very pleased with ‘Chucky’s’ progression as a professional,” said Ray Chaparro. “He learned from sparring with ‘Chocolatito’ in the ring but also how to prepare for fights outside the ring. July 22 is another opportunity for Chucky to shine under the bright lights.”

Stated Tom Loeffler, “This is our first event at Chumash Casino Resort and we’re very excited to have ‘Chucky’ on the card. His all-action style has made him a fan favorite for Southern California boxing fans in the last year and we look forward to another memorable performance from him.”

Hollywood Fight Nights is headlined by a highly anticipated ten-round clash between WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Champion Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (22-1 22 KOs) defending his title against Former World Title Challenger, Patrick Allotey, (42-4, 32 KO’s).