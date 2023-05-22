Munguia aims for world title shot after Derevyanchenko clash

Mexican superstar and former World Champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Ukrainian world champion contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) hosted a media day at the Golden Boy offices to promote their 12-round super middleweight fight.

The fight, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10 at Toyota Arena and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

JAIME MUNGUIA, FORMER WBO WORLD CHAMPION:

“As I have said before, Derevyanchenko is a great fighter and a great warrior. Without a doubt, I believe this is going to be a great fight. A win against Derevyanchenko would put us on a path towards a world championship.”

“I feel like all fights are great challenges. This June 10, we have a very strong fighter in front of us. I expect to see a Derevyanchenko who is hungry for a win. He has been in some close fights with some of the division’s biggest stars like Jacobs, Golovkin, and Charlo. This fight with me will also be a great combat, but I hope to obtain the knockout and leave the ring as the best man standing.”

SERGIY DEREVYANCHENKO, SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD TITLE CONTENDER:

“I’m a tough fighter, and I am regarded as one of the top fighters in the division. If Munguia’s team has big plans to make him a superstar, he is going to have to fight people like me and win. It’s definitely not going to be an easy fight for either of us.”

“Because this fight is at 168 pounds, I expect for Munguia to be at his optimal best and strongest and I will also be at my optimal best and strongest.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS:

“Every fight that Jaime Munguia is in, is a difficult fight. This fight against Derevyanchenko is a tough one because of his style. It’s going to be a clash of the titans. It’s going to be an all-out war. That’s the reason why fans love watching Jaime Munguia because he is a warrior and a fan-favorite when he steps inside the ring.”

“When Derevyanchenko fought Daniel Jacobs, Carlos Adames, when he fought GGG and all these fighters at 160 and 168, he was in do-or-die fights with them. People know that Derevyanchenko comes to fight. We are all betting on Jaime Munguia to put on a spectacular show, to maybe even be the first one to stop him. And then hopefully the WBC does the right thing and orders the fight with Charlo.”

FERNANDO BELTRAN, PRESIDENT OF ZANFER BOXING:

“Everyone knows that this fight between Munguia and Sergiy is a tough fight. Everyone knows we were looking for the best fighter to put against Jaime.”

“Jaime Munguia is on the dance floor, and he is willing to dance. The problem is that the other dancers decide to never show up. After this fight, whether it is GGG or Charlo, Munguia is ready to fight. Whoever is out there in his weight class, we are willing to fight.”