Liam Davies vs Jason Cunningham gets title boost on TNT Sports

Four titles will be on the line when Liam Davies and Jason Cunningham collide at the Telford International Centre on Saturday 29th July, live on TNT Sports, the new name for BT Sport from 18th July.

The undefeated British, WBC International, and European champion Davies (13-0, 5 KOs) take on former Euro-king and now WBO International champion Cunningham (32-7, 7) in an all-British blockbuster in the atmospheric cauldron in the hometown of three-belt holder.

“It will be another big win for myself,” predicted Davies, 27. “I just see myself on this big rollercoaster now going higher and higher and I proved myself last year, even though people doubted me.

“People still doubt me, but I am just taking each fight as it comes, looking to win and I want a world title,” added the Telford favourite, who went on to explain the thinking behind his recent social media exchange with Cunningham where a sparring story was revealed and denied.

“You know, for me, it is to make sure we keep people interested because I sell a lot of tickets. We sparred and he says we didn’t. I wouldn’t make it up! I’ve got no reason to. Everyone knows what’s going to happen anyway, everyone knows I’m going to beat him.”

The 33-year-old Cunningham, known as ‘The Iceman’, naturally views things differently.

“It has been some time coming and we are clearly the top two super bantamweights, as it stands, with Queensberry, so we will see who is No.1,” reasoned the southpaw.

“I am just chomping at the bit, I am excited, and it is one of those fights, a big domestic fight and something to get my teeth stuck into and prove a point.

“There is a lot up for grabs with four belts and the last time I had this was with Brad Foster, so I am looking to do it all over again.

“It will be interesting to see what happens. Obviously, Liam has had a lot to say on camera about how he is gonna do this and gonna do that, so we will see if he backs it up.

“I have no idea about this sparring. Usually when you spar you have a picture. He mentioned Louis Norman and the only time I sparred with him and someone else was Rendall Munroe. If he is just saying these things for fun and games to sell the fight, then all good, but I have no recollection of that sparring happening.

“This is how he behaves but, the thing is, he is easy to wind up and easy to reel in. He is constantly biting so we will have a little bit of fun with this. The main thing for Liam is he needs to get cracking in the gym because he looks like he is carrying a bit of timber!

“It is probably a good job for him that the fight is in July. He said something about my age as well, but I have had longevity because I look after myself, which is something he needs to start doing. He needs to stop ballooning up, look after himself and I’ll see him on July 29.”

In supporting action is Northampton’s Eithan James (10-0), who will fight for his first pro title. While leading cruiserweight prospect Oronzo Birardi (6-0, 5) from Mainz in Germany will also be in action, with the 23-year-old featuring for a first time on a UK platform.

Worcester’s undefeated Midlands Area welterweight champion Owen Cooper (8-0, 2) will be in eight round action, along with Telford super lightweight Macaulay Owen (5-0,1) fighting over six, with Batley super lightweight Amaar Akbar (3-0) entering into his first six-rounder. Fighting over four rounds will be London heavyweight Boma Brown (1-0).

Promoter Frank Warren, added: “This is a cracking little show with the sort of domestic championship fights the fans want to see.

“There seems to be a little bit of needle developing between Liam and Jason, which bodes well for an entertaining build-up but, as always, what really matters is what happens when the first bell rings.

“On paper the fight is too close to call, and I wouldn’t confidently be putting any of my money on a potential outcome. What we’ve got is a young and hungry champion on the up against an experienced and proven campaigner looking to put him in his place.

“Jason, don’t forget, will be looking to reclaim some lost property in this one because he has previously held the British and European and didn’t lose his European in the ring. Liam, on the other hand, views this fight as simply a steppingstone towards a world title challenge.

“I am also looking forward to seeing young Eithan James enter into his maiden title shot. It will be a test for Eithan and a real pointer towards his future prospects.”

Tickets for the Telford blockbuster headlined by Liam Davies vs Jason Cunningham on Saturday, 29th July are on sale now