Emmanuel Rodriguez faces Carlos Mujica this Saturday night

This Saturday night, championship boxing returns to The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City as Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez takes on Carlos Mujica in the main event of a 12-bout card promoted by R and B Promotions.

Rodriguez of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico via Newark, New Jersey is 13-1 with seven knockouts. The 30 year-old is a six-year professional and has quality wins over Bryan Alvraez (4-0-1) & Delvin McKinley (4-1-1).

On August 20, 2022, Rodriguez stopped Frank Gonzalez (9-2) to win the WBO Latino Bantamweight title. Rodriguez is coming off an eight-round unanimous decision over Sharone Carter on February 11th at The Showboat Hotel.

Mujica of Las Vegas has a record of 7-2 with one knockout. The 27-year-old has a victory over Agustin Perez Balbuena (5-1-1). In his last outing, Mujica scored a six-round unanimous decision win over George Navarro (8-2-1) on April 1st in Long Beach, California.

In a six-round bout, Elon De Jesus (5-1-1, 4 KOs) of Orlando, Florida fights Gabriel Bernardi Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) of Cidra, Puerto Rico in a super bantamweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts

Justin Figueroa (4-0, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City, NJ takes on debuting Antowion McCollough of Kalamazoo, MI in a junior middleweight contest.

Eliezer Olmeda (3-2) of Gloucester, NJ takes on Michael Crain (4-6-2) of Smyrna, DE in a junior welterweight bout.

Daniel Bean (1-0, 1 KO) of Old Bridge, NJ fights debuting Isaiah Cobbs of Kalamazoo, MI in a heavyweight bout.

Francisco Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) of Pleasantville, NJ fights Jose Luis Fracia Baron (0-3) of El Vega, Venezuela in a lightweight fight.

Deyshawn Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) of Elmhurst, NY boxes Anthony Dill (2-0, 2 KOs) of New Philadelphia, PA in a welterweight fight,

James White (1-0, 1 KO) of Warwick, PA squares off with debuting Ratavious Thrasher of Poughkeepsie , NY in a light heavyweight battle.

Juan Marrero of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Donquay White (0-1) of Kalamazoo, MI in a lightweight battle

Miguel Garcia (1-0) of Somers Point, NJ takes on Michael Ruiz (PD) of Toms River, NJ in a lightweight contest.

Junior middleweight, Ghandi Romain of Union City, NJ fights an opponent to be named.

Cali Box (1-0, 1 KO) of Franklin Township, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight fight.

Tickets are $85, $150 and $200.