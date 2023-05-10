Rockin Fights continues Star Boxing tradition on May 13

Over twelve years ago, way back in 2011, JOE DEGUARDIA promoted Star Boxing’s first “Rockin’ Fights” professional boxing card at The Paramount. Since then, fight series has become a critically acclaimed New York club boxing series staple.

Continuing the tradition, on Saturday May 13, Star Boxing is gearing up for the 44th edition of “Rockin’ Fights” at the now Pollstar #1 club venue in the world, The Paramount.

The “Rockin’ Fights” series has become hallowed ground for Long Island fans and for boxing royalty. It has become perhaps the best fight club series in the country, and certainly has no rival in NY. Past “Rockin’ Fights” consistently featured future world champions and current world level talent. The series was created with the idea of combining fan friendly, thrilling fights, while simultaneously developing prospects into future world champions and contenders.

The first main event of “Rockin’ Fights” in 2011 was headlined by Star Boxing’s own, CHRIS ALGIERI, who called the Paramount home before defeating RUSLAN PROVODNIKOV for the WBO World Super Lightweight Title on HBO. Algieri would go on to fight boxing’s elite in MANNY PACQUIAO, AMIR KHAN and ERROL SPENCE JR.

From 2014-2016, Star Boxing showcased Long Island’s working man, JOE SMITH JR., once again using the Paramount as a springboard to secure a shocking knockout victory over then #2 contender ANDREZEJ FONFARA on NBC. Smith would go on be secure one of the most memorable knockout victories in boxing history when he blasted boxing legend BERNARD HOPKINS through the ropes and onto the floor at the famed Forum in California. Smith would later defeat MAXIM VLASOV to capture the WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship.

Star Boxing has proudly produced 50% of all the Long Island born world champions in boxing history, having developed them through the “Rockin’ Fights” series. The short list of Long Island born World Champions are Star Boxing’s Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr., as well as boxing legend BUDDY MCGIRT and the fighting Marine, JAMEL HERRING.

The “Rockin’ Fights” series has featured so many memorable fights and fighters, including current and former world champions, JOE SMITH JR., CHRIS ALGIERI, MICHAEL MAGNESI, DEMETRIUS ANDRADE, JOSHUA CLOTTEY, and, RONICA JEFFREY. The critically acclaimed fight series has also featured world title challengers, CARLOS TAKAM, EMMANUEL TAYLOR, CONSTANTIN BEJENARU, VYACHESLAV GLAZKOV and, MIKE ARNAOUTIS and perennial fan favorite heavyweight VINNY MADDALONE who fought TYSON FURY and EVANDER HOLYFIELD.

A new group of fighters continue to root their professional boxing beginnings in Huntington, Long Island at The Paramount. Each fighter with his own origin story, creating his own legacy, all the while chasing the ghosts of past Paramount world champions.

On Saturday May 13, fans will be treated to a thrilling show, featuring some of the top boxers in the area including the return of newly admitted Suffolk County Police Officer, and undefeated Long Island fan favorite, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (12-0 4KO’s) in an 8-round welterweight bout against former multi-time Argentine Boxing Federation Champion MAURO “EL RAYO” GODOY (37-8-1 18KO’s).

In an 8 round welterweight step up fight, former 2021 Irish Prospect of the Year, RYAN “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” O’ROURKE (9-0 4KO’S) will go to battle against skilled southpaw, DASHAUN “TOO SWEET” JOHNS (4-2 3KO’s).

On the undercard, making his Star Boxing promotional debut is Irish born, Yonkers based, undefeated, HARLEY “HEAVY HANDS” BURKE (7-0 6KO’s) in a 6 round light heavyweight bout vs Brooklyn’s KAM HUMPHREY (3-1 2KO’s) who will make his second appearance in the fight series.

Rounding out the card is three 4 round bouts that include a super featherweight clash between Passaic, NJ’s ERICK “EL CANETE” PEREZ (pro debut) vs Staten Island’s DOM BREEN (0-1); a 4 round light heavyweight rematch between FDNY’s LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (2-3-1) and LEVAN LOUTSOUPITZE (0-1) of Astoria, NY; and a 4 round cruiserweight bout between NYPD officer, EMMANUEL ETIENNE (2-1 1KO) against highly decorated former UFC rostered mixed martial artist, making his professional boxing debut, OLUWALE “HOLY WAR ANGEL” BAMGBOSE (pro debut).

“The concept of “Rockin’ Fights” was always to bring thrilling fights to New York, while developing boxing talent into world level fighters and champions,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “The success of the concept has built the likes of World Champions, Joe Smith Jr. and Chris Algieri and continues to develop a new generation of young prospects such as Alex Vargas, Ryan O’Rourke and Harley Burke who will display their talents on May 13. It’s amazing to think that 12 years later we are promoting the 44th edition of “Rockin’ Fights” and are pleased to give fans what they have become accustomed to at The Paramount, another thrilling fight night!”