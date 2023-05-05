Jamaine Ortiz signs with Top Rank, added to Lopez vs Taylor

Lightweight contender Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz is set to take his career to new heights ahead of an action-packed fight night in New York City.

Ortiz has signed a multi-fight co-promotional contract with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with Jimmy Burchfield’s CES Boxing.

Ortiz will return in a 10-round clash against an opponent to be named Saturday, June 10 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

His fight will top the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the junior welterweight showdown between WBO and Ring Magazine world champion Josh Taylor and former unified and lineal lightweight king Teofimo Lopez.

In the 10-round co-feature, Puerto Rican junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas will take on Ronald “Diablo” Cruz.

Taylor-Lopez and Zayas-Cruz will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) is a native of Worcester, Massachusetts, who is of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. A seven-year veteran, he experienced his most significant year as a pro in 2022. Ortiz secured the NABF lightweight title in February after outpointing Nahir Albright, then followed up with a 10-round unanimous decision victory against former world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring in May. In October, the 27-year-old used his size and strength to take an early lead against former lightweight champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko before losing the tightly contested battle via unanimous decision.

Ortiz said, “It feels great to join a stable that has created so many Hall of Fame champions. I’m looking forward to becoming their next one. It’s been a long journey fighting my way up to get the respect I deserve. With Top Rank working with CES, I’m now hoping for bigger and better fights.

“It feels good to be back in New York to get some redemption after the loss to Lomachenko. I gained many new fans that night, and a lot of people thought I won. People know I’m the real deal now. I’m motivated to improve and take over the lightweight division. I only took 10 days off after that fight and went straight to the gym. I’m coming to make a statement on June 10 that I’m not to be played with.”

Ortiz joins a previously-announced ESPN+-streamed undercard featuring two all-Puerto Rico battles.

Henry “Moncho” Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) will lock horns against Christian Tapia (15-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight tilt. Lebron is coming off wide decision wins over Andy Vences and Luis Lebron, while Tapia looks to rebound from a competitive decision defeat to Cleveland standout Thomas Mattice.

Rising prospect Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) squares off against Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout. Rivera has won four straight fights after suffering a decision loss inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

The loaded undercard also features a pair of rising stars in eight-rounders, both of whom fought on the Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino bill in April.

Brooklyn featherweight prodigy Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs), who knocked out Brandon Chambers in the second round, will face an opponent to be named.

Polish heavyweight dynamo Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs), who stopped Curtis Harper in the eighth round, will fight Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs). Olguin was last seen dropping a unanimous decision to former Tyson Fury foe Otto Wallin in January.