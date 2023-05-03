Richard Riakporhe extends deal with BOXXER on Sky

Richard Riakporhe has signed a new contract extension with BOXXER and Sky Sports – and has now set his sights on becoming a world champion.

Ranked No.2 by the WBO and IBF, whilst rated at No.4 by the WBC, London fighter Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs) is on the cusp of greatness with huge fights on the horizon.

‘The Midnight Train’ will have a close eye on the upcoming Bank Holiday boxing bonanza in Bournemouth when his arch-rival Lawrence Okolie defends the WBO title against hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith in front of a sold-out Vitality Stadium – in BOXXER’s first-ever UK stadium show on May 27.

But the 33-year-old harbours high hopes and ambitions of having his own hand raised in victory and his shoulders draped in championship gold before the year is over after committing his future to Ben Shalom’s BOXXER.

Speaking exclusively to BOXXER.com before officially putting pen to paper on his new deal live on Sky Sports News today, Riakporhe said: “I was the first to sign with BOXXER after they signed their deal with Sky Sports and my journey so far has been excellent.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing my journey at BOXXER and capturing world honours in the very near future. So keep your eyes on the one and only ‘Midnight Train’”.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said he was ‘thrilled’ to cement the immediate future of one the brand’s leading fighters – and is determined to ensure Riakporhe realises his world title dreams under his leadership.

Shalom said: “‘Richard Riakporhe was one of our first signings at BOXXER, so we’re delighted to announce an extension with him for the business end of his career.

“The cruiserweight division in British boxing and around the world is flying and Richard is in the thick of it all. His progression over the past 18 months has been frightening and he is ready to win a world title.”

Standing at a menacing 6ft 5in, Riakporhe looked sensational in January when he destroyed former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki inside four devastating rounds.

Riakporhe started late in boxing when he discovered the sport at 19-years-old – just four years after he survived a terrible incident when he was cruelly stabbed in the chest outside a house party at 15, requiring emergency surgery to drain his lungs of blood.

Remarkably Riakporhe recovered and has never looked back since in a magnificent career both inside and outside of the ring.

Having accomplished a degree in marketing communications and advertising in 2015 from Kingston University, Riakporhe is also now a brand ambassador for global fashion leaders Burberry alongside sports giants adidas.

Since turning pro in 2016, Riakporhe has never lost in his professional career with victories over the likes of Chris Billam-Smith, Tommy McCarthy and Jack Massey proudly on his impressive resume.

Now the quest continues for an elusive world title – with big fight news expected for Riakporhe in due course.