Ryan Garcia won’t commit future to Oscar De La Hoya after PPV hit

Boxing star Ryan Garcia refused to commit his future to Oscar De La Hoya after his Pay Per View success against Gervonta Davis.

The super lightweight contender, who was stopped in seven rounds by Davis in Las Vegas, is in massive demand after selling over one million PPV buys.

However, after his promoter at Golden Boy spoke about the future, Garcia was keen to point out he hadn’t decided yet.

Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya

De La Hoya had told Fighthype: “We have a good plan to get Ryan back to the top. He will learn from his mistakes. That’s what boxing is all about!”

Garcia responded: “I haven’t talked to anyone about how I will move forward.

“I’m taking time to think about a lot of things. I wanted to make that very clear,” he added.

Golden Boy and Garcia have enjoyed a long run to the top of the sport. However, it hasn’t been without incident.

Signing a new deal in 2020, Garcia declared himself happy.

“Just signed one of the most lucrative boxing deals for a prospect in the sport’s history. Thank you to my team and [Oscar and Eric].

“Actions speak louder than words. I’m here today to show everybody that I consider Golden Boy, my family. We will be in this together as I fulfill my dreams.

“Just like I have all the capabilities to become a big star, Golden Boy has all the tools to get me there. But I want to tell all our fans: Enjoy the ride!”

After a deal to fight for just $200,000 went sour, Garcia criticized his handler.

“You realize you’re supposed to be my promoter, not hater, right?”

Golden Boy turmoil

During the build-up to the Davis event, everything seemed to be fine between the pair.

“What an honor to be here. This is a dream come true. I see my face on the big screens at MGM; this is what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little boy. I’m very happy and excited.

“This is the biggest moment in sports right now. It means a lot. The magnitude of this fight is huge. Everything is already on the line. I’m just ready to go as deep as I have to.

“This moment is everything to me. I’ve envisioned this for years, and it’s finally here.

However, De La Hoya and Garcia were hardly in the same room throughout the proceedings, leading to further speculation. Not once did Garcia thank the former world champion directly.

Those bumps that previously appeared seem yet to be ironed out. Garcia might want to control his destiny from here on out.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.