George Foreman sure power tales led to Mike Tyson avoiding him

Two-time champion George Foreman is sure heavyweight rival Mike Tyson was guided away from him as the pair fought through the 1990s.

The oldest top-division ruler almost faced the youngest of all time back in the day as Foreman and Tyson held talks.

During the 1990s, when Foreman was enjoying a renaissance in his career in a second stint at the top, Tyson was on the comeback trail.

But despite a desire to make the fight, ‘Big’ George states Tyson passed his time as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ – ducked out of an eventual match-up.

Mike Tyson ducked George Foreman

“There were a couple of times serious negotiations were going on with the Mike Tyson fight. Mike Tyson didn’t want to fight me,” Foreman told Jenna J of On The Ropes Radio.

“Not to say he couldn’t have beaten me. I mean, this guy could punch. The bigger they are, the harder they’d fall as far as Mike Tyson was concerned.

“I guess that I have a feeling his first original trainer and manager, Cus D’Amato, must have told him. He must have said about George Foreman’s punching power as though I would never return.”

George continued: “Sometimes, when you return, a guy remembers those stories. He says to himself, ‘Look, leave that guy alone.’

“But I don’t think I would have been that much problem to him. I had a good left jab. I’d always do better when guys come to me.

“But Tyson was pretty smart with his footwork and hand speed. That would have been a tough fight for me.”

Foreman’s retirement

Foreman continued fighting until 1997. That same year, Tyson was involved in the most controversial of his career.

The infamous ‘Bite Fight’ happened in Las Vegas around that time. So unlike ex-foe Evander Holyfield, who lost a chunk of his ear to Tyson, Foreman may have had a lucky escape.

Holyfield managed to stop Tyson in the first meeting, though.

Tyson was past his prime when returning to the ring from a stint in prison. He primarily fought for money until his retirement after two losses in 2005.

Another unbelievable loss to Kevin McBride followed up a shock reverse to Danny Williams.

Both would never have lived with Tyson at half his old powers. As for ‘Big’ George versus ‘Iron’ Mike, we will never know how that would have gone down.

