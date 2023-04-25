Callum Walsh pitted against the hardened Carson Jones on June 9

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (6-0, 5 KOs), of Cork, Ireland faces perennial contender Carson Jones, (43-15-3, 31 KOs), of Oklahoma City, OK on the next edition of the acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series, ‘The Most Entertaining Boxing Show in the United States,’ set for Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, CA and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Walsh vs. Jones, the ten-round super welterweight main event is presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.

Tickets priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60, Will Go On-Sale This Week and can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us.

The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. For more information and directions visit their website.

Said Tom Loeffler, “Callum continues to show in each fight that he has both the capability of becoming not only a world champion but also one of the biggest stars in the sport. Carson Jones is a very tough test for Callum and we look forward to a tremendous main event along with a sensational undercard which we will be announcing shortly.”

“Our first event at the Commerce Casino sold-out and I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets early for this outstanding event on the Los Angeles sports calendar.”

“Boston was a tremendous experience but now it’s time to prepare for another great performance in my second home, Los Angeles, California,” stated Callum Walsh. “I know how tough of a fighter Carson Jones is and Freddie and I have already started our preparations at Wild Card.”

“I feel really good about this fight and I’m definitely coming for the upset,” exclaimed Carson Jones. “I believe my experience will be the deciding factor. I need to make it a rough and tough dog fight and then I’ll be too much for him. Fans can absolutely expect to see an exciting fight on June 9.”

The main event celebrates the triumphant return of Walsh, trained by Hall of Boxer Freddie Roach. Fighting in front of a huge, loud and passionate Boston Irish boxing crowd on the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, the 22-year-old southpaw knocked out Wesley Tucker in the second round at the Agganis Arena. A staple of UFC FIGHT PASS which broadcasts his fights internationally, Walsh has become a can’t miss attraction for combat sports fans since turning professional in December 2021.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, the upset minded Jones hits the ring against Walsh following a dominant victory over Dedrick Bell on March 18, 2023. Among the world champions and top contenders the heavy-handed Oklahoma native has faced include Kell Brook (twice), Antonio Margarito, Steven Butler, Jesus Soto Karass and Ricardo Williams Jr.