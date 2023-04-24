Exclusive: Josh Warrington fires back at criticism of fighting style

In an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, former world champion Josh Warrington responded to criticism of his fighting style.

The “Leeds Warrior” has been the subject of discussions of his use of the head after several opponents got cut in world title bouts.

In four of his last eight contests, those facing Warrington suffered facial damage, one leading to a technical draw.

The first was his world title win against Lee Selby. However, Warrington then had a clean run of four fights without incident.

However, his last three bouts have all seen the same result against Mauricio Lara, Kiko Martinez, and Luis Alberto Lopez.

Asked how he responds to the constant chatter, Warrington was defiant when speaking to WBN.

Josh Warrington on head clashes and cuts

“Well, you know, that’s just something that, I’d say, the last two Mexicans brought up and seemed to be just using it as cannon fodder,” said Warrington.

“But nobody’s talking about it when Lara boxed Leigh Wood [who was cut in the first round from a head clash]. He got caught due by the head. But no one’s mentioning that.”

He continued: “I go forward. That’s my style. I go forward with my chin down, and then I go forward at a ferocious pace.

“When you’re coming in with styles where the opponent is stood upright, or they’re coming forward themselves, which Lara does and Lopez stands upright, there is a chance that that can happen.

“But I’ve never had a point taken off for using my head, if you want to call it that. It’s always been an accidental clash.

“But I go forward. I put pressure on them. So when my chin took down, unfortunately [it happens]. I’ve never been caught, should I say. But they’re quick to jump on intentional head boats, but it’s far from that [intentional].”

‘Not a tickling contest’

Quizzed on whether he wanted to say anything directly to the detractors who constantly mention the cuts his opponent suffers, Warrington responded: “I can say that if I go forward, there’s a possibility that happens.

“But there’d be times when I’m out of range and moving very quickly. A lot of fighters who do go forward tend to end up with clashes.

“It is a boxing match. Not a tickling contest. It is just fortunate that I’ve never been cut myself. But I’d say the last four or five fights that there’s been a few cuts in them, and the people are starting to make a big stink of it.”

Warrington confirmed his intentions to box again after reports he could retire. He’s already informed WBN that he’s open to a fight with WBC champion Rey Vargas.

Whoever is in the opposite corner to the Briton next will know they can expect a tough fight.

