George Foreman eyed world title run TEN years after oldest record

George Foreman wanted to make another comeback to boxing ten years after becoming the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

The former two-time ruler of the world, known as ‘Big George,’ wanted to make another return to the ring at 55 years old.

Now 74, the Olympic Gold medalist was mulling over whether to lace up his gloves again in 2004. The consideration came seven years after his second official retirement.

Foreman had walked away in 1977 after losses to Muhammad Ali and Jimmy Young. He then made a remarkable comeback ten years later at 38.

Having knocked everyone and their uncle out for the next seven years, Foreman became the oldest top division ruler in history against Michael Moorer.

Finally stepping away at 48 in 1997, it was thought the American had ended his time in the sport entirely.

George Foreman comeback at 55

Behind the scenes, this wasn’t entirely the case, as Foreman explained.

“Yeah, I was going to make a comeback at 55. I was going to stay out and come back at 55,” he had told Jenna J of On The Ropes Radio. “I was in good shape.

“My wife convinced me that I would have to live in that mobile home outside if I ever go back into boxing. I showed her that I could do it.

“But she said, ‘George isn’t that the way you want to leave the sport? Feeling like you could still do it?’

“I had never considered that. But I said, ‘I could do it!’ and she said, ‘That’s the way you should want to leave,’ I never returned.

“I just forgot it because to wake up every morning feeling like you can still do it is a thrill. But to have someone beat your brains out and you figure I could never do it.

“I don’t think I ever wanted to wake up like that,” he added.

In the end, Foreman left the ring on a Hall of Famer standout mark of 76-5, with an unbelievable 68 knockouts.

Going on to be a successful businessman with his ‘George Foreman Grill,’ the massive puncher never again looked back.

A commentating career followed, too. Foreman used his voice to become one of the best-loved analysts.

2023 movie about his life

In 2023, a movie immortalized his career.

Despite being more well-known to younger generations for his George Foreman Grill empire, he was, more importantly, an Olympic Gold medalist and double heavyweight champion.

“Greatest of All Time” is a title thrown around sparingly. Although George Foreman had an impeccable winning record and successful comeback, he isn’t mentioned as the greatest of all time in sports.

Muhammed Ali, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, etc. Foreman gets left out. Even if he doesn’t top the list, his stats and accolades at least deserve to be part of the conversation as the oldest and most improbable boxing champion ever.

He also has one of the greatest sports comebacks of all time!

BIG GEORGE FOREMAN is the miraculous story of the world’s once and future heavyweight champion. Releasing in theaters on April 28th, the film offers a digestible snapshot of George’s life, career, and transformational journey.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.