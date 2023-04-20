Dalton Smith, Sam Maxwell collide in Sheffield on July 1

Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell will clash for the British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight Titles at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday July 1, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Sheffield’s Smith (14-0, 10 KOs), who will be headlining his second fight night in his home city, is aiming to win the prestigious Lord Lonsdale Challenge belt outright after claiming the vacant title by stopping local rival Sam O’Maison last August and then making successful defences against Kaisee Benjamin in November and Billy Allington in February.

One of the hottest properties in world boxing, ‘Thunder’ will be aiming to add Maxwell’s Commonwealth Title to his growing collection that boasts the WBA Intercontinental Title, WBC International Silver Title and British Title, as he continues to work towards a dream World Title shot at Hillsborough, home to his beloved Sheffield Wednesday, in summer 2024.

Liverpool’s Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs), a former WBO European and British Champion at 140lbs, will be looking to reclaim the British Title after outpointing Akeem Ennis-Brown to win the famous old belt, along with the Commonwealth crown, in Birmingham back in August 2021. The former Team GB standout bounced back from his stoppage loss to Alejandro Meneses with a comfortable decision over Shaun Cooper in February.

“It will be an honour to win the Lonsdale belt outright on July 1 in my home city and write my name into the history books, as well as picking up the Commonwealth Title,” said Smith. “Every British fighter dreams of winning the Lord Lonsdale Challenge Belt when they start out, so to win it for keeps will be a massive box ticked for me as I then kick on. Sam is a great fighter who can really punch. He will be giving it his all to get the British Title back and keep his Commonwealth Title, but I’m very confident I will have too much for him on the night and it will be another special atmosphere in the arena in front of my home support.”

“It is every boxer’s dream to headline a massive show, so to get the opportunity to do so on a Matchroom Boxing card shown live around the world on DAZN is amazing,” said Maxwell. “My Commonwealth belt is on the line but I’m looking forward to hearing, ‘AND THE NEW’ when I regain the British Title. I believe no one in the world can beat me when I am at my best. I can’t wait for fight night. The atmosphere is going to be unreal and my fans will definitely be heard.”

“I can’t wait to see Sheffield’s very own Dalton Smith back at the Utilita Arena on Saturday July 1 as he looks to create more history by winning the British Title outright against Liverpool’s Sam Maxwell in front of an electric crowd,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn.

“The arena was bouncing last summer when he claimed the vacant belt against local rival Sam O’Maison and I’m anticipating it to be even louder in there as ‘Thunder’ looks to pick up the Commonwealth Title in front of his growing support. He faces his toughest test to date in the shape of former British Champion Maxwell, who will be looking to claim the scalp of one of the brightest talents in world boxing and put his name firmly back in the mix at 140lbs. We’ve got another stacked card in store for fight fans that we will be announcing soon. Catch it all live around the world exclusively on DAZN.”

Tickets for Smith vs. Maxwell are priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP).

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Monday April 24. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.

General Sale tickets can be purchase via Stage Front and utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk from midday on Tuesday April 25.