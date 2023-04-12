Tyson Fury’s voice was unrecognizable before blood clot damage

Tyson Fury didn’t always have the gruff voice he’s famous for today. Everything changed due to a blood clot.

In 2008, Fury was once a mild-mannered young heavyweight attempting to make a statement on the undercard of former world champion Carl Froch.

Fighting at Nottingham Arena as a 20-year-old prospect, Fury was grateful to be signed by then promoter Mick Hennessy.

Sitting alongside Froch and his trainer Robert McCracken, Fury outlined his quick-fire run from amateur to professional. Most notable was Fury’s voice. He sounded a world away from the husky and graveling tone we hear today.

Tyson Fury’s voice

Some don’t know that Fury was injured in sparring with ex-super-middleweight Ty Mitchell.

‘The Gypsy King’ was never the same again. He explained what happened to BBC Radio 1 on the road to regaining his world heavyweight title.

“I got punched in the throat in 2015. It left me with a blood clot in the throat. So it causes me to talk like this.

“I was supposed to have it removed. I got too afraid. But I think it sounds better, anyway. There’s more pain in it.”

Listening to Fury in 2008, he showed signs of what would eventually become his persona as he still managed a slight dig at David Price.

The Liverpool man was Fury’s nemesis through those early years. Price was a target in a now-infamous Channel 5 interview on live TV.

Fury had to be cut short in the 2012 chat for his no-filter banter, as no bleep machine was present for the live broadcast. He had to be stopped during the between-rounds as he labeled Price ‘a plumber from Liverpool’ and Tony Bellew his partner [in another way]

The Wilder years

Early indications of the character Fury would evolve as he struck up an even bigger rivalry with Deontay Wilder in later years.

As he prepared for his biggest night on February 22, when he stopped Wilder, Fury said: “It’s not about what Deontay Wilder does. It’s about what I do. I don’t think about the opponent.

“The opponent means nothing to me. I’ve got to concentrate on what I do, not what he does. It’s all about what I do on the night, not what he does when he gets a knockout.”

A brutal seven-round onslaught ensued that will live long in the memory, if only as the most jaws dropping in one room at one time.

In addition, WBN witnessed the fight inside the arena. Furthermore, you could sometimes hear a pin drop as Fury battered Wilder from one corner of the ring to the other.

