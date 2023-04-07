Andy Ruiz Jr. labeled ‘a slob’ as wife trashes diamonds and clothes

Andy Ruiz Jr. is facing a crisis in his personal life as the former world heavyweight champion’s relationship with his wife Julie took a turn for the worst.

Julie took to her social media accounts to post a video of her throwing Andy’s possessions in the trash. They included a diamond-encrusted art piece Ruiz bought with the money from his shock world title win.

Putting his clothes and belongings in plastic trash bins, Julie stated, “The joke is on both of us,” as she also posted a conversation with Ruiz.

In it, Andy called his wife a “punk” before Julie then opened up about what seems to be a messy split. The pair have five young children, but Ruiz stands accused of cheating.

Andy Ruiz Jr. splits with his wife, Julie

“In recent days, a story about my personal life has been circulating in various Spanish-language media outlets. It was handled in a wrong and disrespectful manner,” said Julie.

Julie responded about the speculation that she’d already moved on: “In this regard, and to keep my public and the media duly informed, I clarify that at the time, I decided to open my heart again. My previous relationship [with Andy] had already ended.

“I want to live calmly in this new stage of my life that began recently. All human beings deserve a new opportunity to find happiness. That is exactly what I am doing right now, and I thank God for that.”

Andy commented on the shocking turn of events. But only after being labeled a ‘slob’ by someone who commented on Julie’s Instagram.

“Look, I’m gonna be honest, if dude ain’t going respect you and the kids, let that slob go,” said Julio Sanchez.

“He can keep that wannabe famous broad. Homie is going to learn why he chooses his reputation with sloppy Mayeli. Julie, get your lawyers and buckle up!”

Ruiz statement

Ruiz addressed the reports by stating: “It is worth mentioning that I will always look for the welfare of my children. I will always respect their mothers.

“Thank you very much for your support. I ask for your respect in this time of life,” he concluded.

After his last fight with Luis Ortiz, Ruiz has been hanging on a fight with Deontay Wilder. Despite the WBC stipulating that the pair could fight in an eliminator for a crack at Tyson Fury, Wilder is yet to commit.

However, Ruiz remains the favorite to share a ring with “The Bronze Bomber” next. Al Haymon has wanted to stage the fight for over three years.

Wilder is back in training, but it could take Ruiz a little longer after being sidetracked by the family business.

