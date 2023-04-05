Neeco “Rooster” Macias to make comeback after four years away

One of boxing’s most entertaining fighters, Neeco “Rooster” Macias (17-2, 10 KOs), returns to the ring this Friday night (Apr. 7) after his four-year retirement against Ramon “Nino de Oro” Ayala (25-7-1, 13 KOs) in the eight-round co-featured event at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

Presented by Toro Promotions Inc. in association with Whitfield Haydon, the card’s 10-round main event in the state-of-the-art EQC Event Center, starting at 8 p.m. PT, is a compelling showdown for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedebol Featherweight Championship between Mexican fan friendly, upset specialist Angel Antonio “Cachorro” Contreras (15-5-2, 7KOs) and dangerous Brandon Valdes (14-3, 7 KOs), of Colombia.

Macias rapidly became a boxing cult hero from Tehachapi, California, winning his first 15 fights between 2013 and 2018, displaying a non-stop, attack-mode from the opening bell to the end of his fight. He lost his last two fights and decided to retire as a boxer, but Macais found a new calling as the operator of MBT Gym in Tehachapi, where he trains people and spars.

“I retired four years ago,’ he explained. “Why? It’s complicated. I had a tough fight with Jesus Soto Karass (28-13-4), which wasn’t the problem. I lasted 10 rounds (lost a 10-round decision by scores of 96-94, 97-93, 95-95) against a top fighter. (The two fighters completely shattered CompuBox punch records.) Then, I fought a good fighter who is now my buddy, Jeremy Ramos (10-6). Golden Boy had me on a special contract.

“Before the fight, the rounds were changed from 10 to 8, I got paid $15,000 less, and they took the decision (lost an 8-round split decision: 77-75, 75-77, 74-78) away from me. Jeremy is a super cool guy. We had an eight-round war. When the scores were announced, his face was lumped up and I didn’t have a scratch, just a smile. I think Golden Boy wanted to get rid of me. I accepted it as part of my boxing destiny.”

“Rooster” started sparring and fell in love with boxing and the gym again. He had agreed to fight on a show in Bakersfield (CA) on April 29th, convinced that this fight was part of his destiny. Every weekend he takes care of his niece, Mia May Macias, and he decided to make a comeback so she could see him fight. She would turn seven and be Neeco’s No. 1 fan. A perfect birthday present except that the Bakersfield show wasn’t on solid ground and then Macias’ promoter, Whit Haydon, called saying he had an opportunity of a lifetime for “Rooster,” a fight April 7th against a 25-7 opponent.

“Rooster” Macias (3rd in from left) is shown here with his sparring partners

“I had been sparring (WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion) Sebastian Fundoro (20-0-1, 13 KOs) for his title fight April 8 against (Brian) Mendoza on Showtime (in Carson, CA),” Macias explained. “The stars were aligned; God spoke to me. I took the fight and I’m ready. I’m fighting for my niece’s 7th birthday, but she can’t see the fight because it’s a 21-and-older show. I’m in it to win it. I’ll make here a YouTube video of my victory this weekend.

“My (32nd) birthday is April 22nd and I’m inviting everybody to my house to watch Tank-Garcia. No presents, I just want everybody to checkout this fight and enjoy a barbecue.”

Friday night, “Rooster” is matched against Ayala, a typically tough Mexican fighter who is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World super middleweight titleholder.

Macias isn’t concerned with his inactivity, to the contrary: “I’m stronger than ever. I learned to rest to perform better. I gave my whole body a rest. I’m taking this as one fight. After April 7th, questions about my fighting future will be answered. Training camp is over and I’m on weight.

“Fans are still going to see the same ‘Rooster.’ I started boxing at 20 and fell in love with the amateur style for three rounds. This is eight rounds, but I fight the same way for 10. I’m excited. There are going to be fireworks. We are going to steal the show!”

Macias comes out as the “Rooster,” crowing ‘cock-a-doodle-doo’ and captivating the hearts and minds of boxing fans again.

The undercard showcases regional and local boxers in competitive matches. Phoenix heavyweight prospects Dante Stone(11-1, 9 KO) takes on undefeated Detrailous Webster (5-0, 2 KO), of Courtland, Mississippi, in a six-rounder, while undefeated Washington super welterweight Jon Bryant (6-0, 2 KO) faces Timothy Parks (5-3-1, 4 KO), of San Diego.

Three four-round bouts open the evening as Rounding out the card will be a trio of four-round bouts including pro-debuting super lightweight Josue Cadena from nearby Auburn vs. Montana’s Jayden Salway (0-1-1), Wapato (WA) super lightweight Margarito Hernandez (3-5-1. 0 KOs) vs. Michael Portales (2-1-1, 1 KO), of Hayward, CA, and Mexico-native Dario Guerrero-Meneses (1-5-1, 0 KOs), fighting out of Long Beach (CA), vs. Alejandro Avalos (0-1), of San Antonio.

Card subject to change.

Tickets for the event are priced at $100.00, $60.00, and $40.00, and may be purchased by calling (253) 594-7777 or at www.Emeraldqueen.com.