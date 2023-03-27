Adrian Pinheiro seeks redemption this Saturday night

Unbeaten Polish cruiserweight Adrian “Pretty Boy” Pinheiro (10-0-1, 9 KOs) will be seeking redemption this Saturday night (April 1) on the “Night of Redemption” card at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“Night of Redemption,” co-promoted by Orlando Boxing Promotions and Boxlab Promotions, will be streamed live on pay-per-view from Orlando on www.bxng.tv.

The 25-year-old Pinheiro (10-0-1, 9 KOs), fighting out of Orlando, is coming off his lone non-victory as a professional, when he fought Isaiah Thompson to a six-round split draw this past February 25.

“I wasn’t happy about the decision in my last fight,” Pinheiro said. “It was a close fight, a few rounds could have gone one way or the other, but I thought I had won. I understand. That’s why you don’t leave it up to the judges. I took it as a lesson. I did learn a lot and I’ll keep learning and improving every fight.

“This fight seems like redemption for me. I’m excited to be headlining for the first time and in my first scheduled eight-round fight. A lot of people expected more from me in my last fight. I have another opportunity to show what I can do. I didn’t have much of an amateur career, so I’m learning on the go as a pro.

“Every day, every fight, I’m always trying to learn. In 2023, I want to showcase my talent to the boxing world. I hope this fight will lead to bigger fights for me with more exposure. I’d like to fight on the undercard of a big show by the end of the year. I have a good team with my promoter, Vito Mielnicki (GH3 Promotions), and my trainer, Tony Blanco.”

“I am very proud of the work Adrian has put into his craft to be in this position,” Blanco remarked. “Headlining his first show with only 11 pro fights says a lot about his work ethic. I am also proud to be part of his boxing journey and I look forward to what the future holds for him if he continues his path.”

Pinheiro, currently rated No. 13 by the NABA, faces Demetrius Banks (12-12-2, 5 KOs), of Detroit, who is best known for ruining the 2014 professional debut of Antwaun Tubbs, the son of former world heavyweight champion Tony Tubbs, by registering a four-round technical knockout.

‘My opponent is a tough fighter who has upset a few people,” Pinheiro added. “He is more experienced than me, so I’m not taking him lightly. This fight is the next step for me.”

Undefeated 22-year-old Jeovanny “El Rayo” Estela, 10-0, 3 KOs) will face the toughest test of his young career in the six-round co-feature versus Saul “Navajo” Corral (23-20, 13 KOs), the former WBC FECARBOX welterweight champion from Mexico. Estela is a fan favorite in his hometown of Orlando, while Corral has been in tough during his career, including fights with world champions Sadam Ali and Victor Ortiz.

Miami-based Cuban fighter Idalberto Umara (9-1, 6 KOs) will make his first title defense of the WBA Fedecaribe lightweight belt against challenger Braulio “El Chavo” Rodriguez (23-20, 13 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Umara captured the Fedecaribe championship in his last fight, February 25, 2023, at Caribe Royale in Orlando by way of a second-round technical knockout of Deivi Julio. Rodriguez is a former WBC Latino super featherweight champion.

Two other Cuban boxers are scheduled to be in action. Miami-based welterweight Damian Lascaille (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA in a four-rounder, while Las Vegas heavyweight Henrich Ruiz Cordoba (1-0, 1 KO) is matched in a six-rounder against veteran Mexican fighter Jose “Olympico” Humberto Corral (20-32, 12 KOs), the older brother of Saul Corral.

Orlando cruiserweight Daine Smikle (1-0), a former member of the Jamaican National Boxing Team, is in a four-round match versus Tyler Jacques (0-5-1).

Also fighting in the undercard is four-round bouts are Orlando super welterweight Ramiro De Jesus (2-0, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Bryan Duran, of Miami; Orlando cruiserweight A’Mire “Devine” Lewis (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Twon Smith (3-6, 2 KOs), Orlando lightweight and Puerto Rico native Jonathan Cortes (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Paul Amaro (0-1); Puerto Rican lightweight Carlos Rosario (5-1, 3 KOs) vs. Michael Gaxiola (4-36), Pennsylvania’s pro-debuting lightweight Shamara “Pure Perfection” Woods vs. Orlando’s Sarah “Switch Kick” Click (1-2-1, 0 KOs), heavyweight Brandon Lynch (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Dennys Reyes (3-4, 1 KO), pro-debuting Haitian featherweight Giovanni Louis vs. Waverly Bagby (1-11-1, 1 KO), and super middleweight Jamar Pemberton (3-0, 3 KOs), of Las Vegas, vs. Honduran Juan Celin Zapata (7-22-2, 2 5 KOs).

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $100.00 (ringside), $75.00 reserved seating, $40.00 general admission and available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.com

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.