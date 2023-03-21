Gennadiy Golovkin title move sparks middleweight madness

Gennadiy Golovkin gave up both his middleweight title belts and is no longer recognized as a champion for only the second time in thirteen years.

The long-reigning knockout puncher dropped his WBA and IBF straps, later confirmed by both sanctioning bodies.

“Kazakh Gennady Golovkin formally resigned from his world champion position. He will not face the mandatory fight ordered by the WBA Championships Committee,” said the WBA.

“The Middleweight division now has only one champion by the WBA, the Cuban Erislandy Lara.”

Golovkin had been ordered to face Lara previously. The former pound-for-pound king chose to move on, with speculation retirement is possible to follow.

Middleweight madness

Regarding his IBF version, GGG’s decision got ratified when the International Boxing Federation ordered a fight for the vacant crown between Australian Michael Zerafa and Brazilian Esquiva Falcao.

The fortunes of Kiwi contender Andrei Mikhailovich received a significant boost following the collapse of negotiations, though.

The IBF had ordered its top two contenders, Zerefa (31-4) and Falcao (30-0), to fight for the title vacated by the legendary Golovkin.

However, negotiations over the title fight collapsed spectacularly when Zerefa’s management announced via an email sent to the IBF. This was copied to many global boxing promoters that the Australian would instead be “pursuing other options.”

There is speculation that he changed his heart and would face Lara for the WBA middleweight title. Golovkin vs Lara is only a rumor at this stage.

IBF and WBA

Third-ranked German Vincenzo Gualtieri is likely to be called up by the IBF. Meanwhile, Lara will face the WBA’s next in line.

Commenting on the situation, Mikhailovichpromoter Dean Lonergan said: “Andrei will be fighting for the IBF middleweight world title very soon.”

First, the Kiwi-Russian takes on undefeated Venezuelan Edisson Saltarin at Fight For Life on April 27 at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium.

“Andrei is going to KO Saltarin. His next fight will be to secure the mandatory challenger spot for the IBF title,” Lonergan said.

“We’ve seen what happens with Joseph Parker and David Light when a quality Kiwi boxer gets in that position.

“They come up against more fancied fighters and shock the world by winning and winning well. Andrei will be the same. He’s got the talent.

“He’s got the ruthless mindset required to beat anyone in the middleweight division.”

Mikhailovich welcomed the news but insisted it wasn’t something he was considering.

“My focus is one hundred percent on Edisson Saltarin and getting the job done at Fight For Life on April 27,” Mikhailovich said.

“Saltarin is a dangerous fighter. He’s knocked out 14 of his 16 opponents and hasn’t been beaten, so he’s the real deal.

“But he’s never been in the ring with anyone like me. I’m going to take him out.”

WBO and Charlo vs Golovkin

The title Merri Go-around affected the WBO version too. Janibek Alimkhanuly was ordered to defend his WBO middleweight title against mandatory challenge Liam Smith.

However, after stopping the Brighton man in January, Smith is tied to an immediate rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Janibek will now battle Canada’s Steven Butler instead.

The WBC champion remains Jermall Charlo. Reports of the PBC fighter ballooning in weight haven’t helped keep his name out there with the top fighters at 160.

But in an ironic twist of fate, Golovkin is the number one contender for Charlo’s belt. Watch this space as the madness continues.

