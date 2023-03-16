Broadcast details set for Oleh Dovhun vs Juan Centeno on Friday

On Friday, March 17, live from Pittsburgh, PA StarBoxing.TV will air the second NABA title defense of World-Ranked super bantamweight Oleh Dovhun against Juan Centeno at the Priory Grand Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The night of championship boxing is promoted by Integrity Fighter Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Dovhun of Pittsburgh via Ukraine is ranked number-10 by the WBA on the strength of wins over Roger Blankenship (1-0) and. Daron Williams (7-0).

Dovhun won the NABA Super Bantamweight title on November 13, 2021 with a 10-round unanimous decision over Glenn Dezurn (14-2-1). In his last bout, Dovhun defended his title with a 10-round split decision over Geram Eloyan on March 18, 2022 in Huntingtom, New York.

The 28 year-old Dovhun is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, and he is managed by Integrity Fighter Management.

Centeno of Miami, Florida is 8-6-3 with one knockout. The 27 year-old is a native of Miami by way of Managua, Nicaragua. Centeno has a win over Keithlan Franklin (4-1-1) as well as three undefeated fighters in Abel Aparicio (8-0), Luis Rivera (7-0) and Fernando Bahena (4-0-1). The wins over Rivera and Bahena are the two most recent results for Centeno, with the Bahena fight taking place on January 21 in Commerce, California.

An outstanding undercard will be headed by rising and undefeated super middleweight Kiante Irving taking on Devaun Lee in a bout scheduled for six-rounds.

Irving of Beaver Falls, PA is 11-0-1 with all 11 wins coming by way of knockout. The 29 year-old Irving is coming off a third-round stoppage over Brent Oren on October 29, 2022 in Washington, PA.

Lee of Jamaica, Queens, New York is 10-8-1 with five knockouts. The 35 year-old Lee was a contestant on The Contender, and has wins over Ian Green (8-0), Chris Galeano (10-0), Robelle Rogers (4-1), former world title challenger Giovanni Lorenzo (37-7) and Carlos Rafael Cruz (17-1). In Lee’s last outing, he lost a 10-round decision to undefeated Timur Kerefov on September 24, 2021 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Popular heavyweight Joseph Turk (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh takes on Isaiah Margheim (1-2) of Sandusky, Ohio.

Eric Palmer (16-16-5, 2 KOs) of Uniontown, PA fights Jordan Zlacki (2-5, 1 KO) of Springdale, PA in a junior middleweight fight.

Former Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion Devon Siegfried of Baden, PA. makes his pro debut against Matteo Gardner of Greensburg, PA in a cruiserweight battle.

The card will be streamed live on www.starboxing.tv