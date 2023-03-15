Hogan vs Metalf added to Taylor vs Cameron in Ireland

Dennis Hogan will defend his IBO Super-Welterweight World Title against James Metcalf on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s huge homecoming undisputed clash with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday May 20, live worldwide on DAZN.

The Irishman, who is based in Newstead, Australia, returns home to fight in Ireland for the first time in his professional career and heads into his maiden defence of the IBO 154lbs Title on a three-fight winning streak, most recently outpointing Sam Eggington over 12 rounds at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre last October.

‘Hurricane’ (31-4-1, 7 KOs), who was born in Kildare, Ireland, controversially lost out on points to Mexico’s Jaime Munguia in a challenge for the WBO Super-Welterweight World Title in April 2019. He jumped up to Middleweight to take on WBC World Champion Jermall Charlo in his next fight but was stopped in seven rounds by the undefeated Texas fighter.

Liverpool’s Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) halted Brooklyn’s Carl Pennington in six rounds at the First Direct Arena in Leeds last time out in December in what was the first defence of his WBA Continental Super-Welterweight Title. That win followed on from his impressive career-best showing against Kerman Lejarraga at the Bilbao Arena in Spain last summer.

The former Commonwealth and WBC International Super-Welterweight Champion, son of Liverpool fight legend Shea ‘Shamrock Express’ Neary, rejuvenated his career by outpointing hometown hero Lejarraga, a two-weight European Champion, in an excellent display of patience and boxing IQ.

Metcalf’s only defeats in the professional ranks have come at the hands of Bermondsey’s Ted Cheeseman in a jaw dropping battle for the vacant British Title in Gibraltar in March 2021 and Northampton’s Kieron Conway at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in October 2021.

“Firstly, thank you to Eddie Hearn and everyone at Matchroom for having me on this iconic card on May 20,” said Hogan. “I’m excited to be returning to Ireland to defend my World Title against JJ Metcalf. This is a truly special moment for me, not only to be on the card with Katie Taylor who is an Irish superstar, but it will be the first time I will be fighting as a professional in Ireland. See you soon Dublin!

“I’ve always wanted to box in Ireland and never quite got the chance, so to be boxing on one of the biggest boxing events in Irish history for a World Title is a dream come true,” said Metcalf.

“Dennis Hogan is a really good fighter and a genuine world top 10 in my opinion – you only have to look at some of his previous opponents to see that. I believe he was robbed for the WBO World Title against Munguia.

“I’m expecting the fight to be a tough fight, cagey at times, but it will catch fire and hopefully the fans get to see a great fight. A win for my career here will mean everything to me. Everything I’ve done since my first amateur fight at the age of 11 would have all been worth it, it also lines me up for some massive fights.”

“Dennis Hogan against JJ Metcalf for the IBO Super-Welterweight World Title is another fantastic war for our monster May 20 event in Dublin,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We’ve seen Dennis in with the likes of Jaime Munguia, Jermall Charlo and Tim Tszyu and he comes to fight every time. He returns home to fight in Ireland for the first time in his career in what will be a truly special night.

“JJ deserves this huge opportunity after bouncing back from his two defeats in brilliant fashion. He’s looked a real force since he teamed up with Joe McNally and they want all the big fights out there. Fighters that have continually stepped up and taken the challenges put in front of them deserve these big opportunities and I can’t wait to see these two go at it on May 20, live around the world on DAZN.”

An announcement on tickets will be made soon.