Jersey City Fight Night results round-up for March 4

On Saturday night, fans packed White Eagle Hall for the thrilling debut of Star Boxing’s “Jersey City Fight Night.” The event was a unique thriller with fight action from start to finish combined with a unique melting pot atmosphere, live DJ entertainment and Star Boxing distinctiveness, all of which had fans buzzing from the start of the event through the end of the night.

In the main event, RAJON “PICASSO” CHANCE had the crowd in an uproar as he put on an artistic masterpiece against veteran MARTIN DIAZ of Nicaragua. From the opening bell, Chance was in command, and eventually put Martin down with snapping right hand. Martin beat the count, but Chance’s offensive prowess proved to be too quick and powerful. Chance dropped Martin again after an onslaught late in the first round causing Martin’s corner to call off the fight. Chance improved to 8-0-1 6KO’s after an emphatic victory in his Star Boxing banner debut.

In the co-feature, undefeated super welterweight JAHAYAE “GOLDEN CHILD” BROWN, and DENIS “BILLABONG” OKOTH, took home fight of the night honors in a thrilling, back-and-forth battle. Brown had the faster hands, but for what Okoth lacked in speed, he made up for it with heart, determination and mechanics, consistently answering Brown’s offensive exertions with his own. The sixth was pure madness punctuated by a perfectly timed Okoth right hand that buzzed Brown. In sensational action, Brown responded with an uppercut that had Okoth falling backward on unsteady legs. While the game Okoth had many moments, Brown continued to get the best of the exchanges. Brown improved to 13-0 9KO’s with a unanimous decision victory (80-72, 79-73, 78-74).

Paterson heavyweight, NORMAN NEELY wasted no time getting back in the win column with an evident strategy from the opening bell – seek and destroy. Neely barely allowed Bedwell to step foot in the ring before he pounced. Bedwell, tried to weather the storm, looking to land one big overhand right, but it never came. Neely dropped Bedwell twice before Bedwell’s corner stopped the fight. Neely improved to 14-1 9KO’s with the first round TKO victory.

In the opening bout of the evening, LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA and LEVAN LOUTSOUPITZE put on an exciting performance for the crowd. Maietta, a NYC Fireman, had perhaps his best performance to date as he fought effectively using his jab and working the body well in the winning effort. Maietta improved to 2-3-1 with a unanimous decision victory (40-36 x2, 39-37).

Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about Jersey City Fight Night, “We are pleased that the fans enjoyed and embraced our lively and unique boxing experience at White Eagle Hall. The fights were entertaining and the fans gave us wonderful and positive feedback about the event experience. Rajon Chance looked sharp in his victory and Jahyae Brown was entertaining in a thrilling fight. We look forward to returning to Jersey City as we continue to grow our relationship with White Eagle Hall and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.”