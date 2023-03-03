YouTuber Jake Paul landed a pitiful six punches per round on boxer

YouTuber Jake Paul showed how much he has to learn in the boxing ring after landing an average of just six punches per round on Tommy Fury.

The former Disney child actor faced a professional for the first time, winning six bouts against MMA stars and fellow influencers.

However, the maiden time he stepped up to the pro level, albeit against a novice in Fury, Paul could hardly hit his opponent with any shots. Paul’s dismal effort, accompanied by minutes’ worth of holding, amounts to just one punch per thirty seconds of action.

CompuBox crunched the numbers of the eight-round split decision loss to Fury. They uncovered that Paul scored 49 blows through the 24 minutes. Despite this, there seemed to be an unwarranted debate that Paul might have won the fight somehow.

Jake Paul punch stats versus Tommy Fury

Fury, for his money, hit Paul with ten shy of double the output on 88. It wasn’t shy at all regarding power punches, as CompuBox explained.

“Tommy Fury doubled up Jake Paul in power punches landed (49-24). However, a jab from Paul put Fury down in the 8th.

“Despite the knockdown, Fury notched the split decision victory by outworking Paul over the entirety of the eight rounds.

“Paul averaged 20 punches thrown, and six punches landed per round. At the same time, Fury averaged 38 and 11, respectively.

In addition, after his first career defeat, Paul was ridiculed by ex-world champion turned boxing pundit Carl Froch.

“The Cobra,” who was embroiled in a war of words with Paul pre-fight, took pleasure in watching Fury triumph.

‘He got whooped’

“He’s [Tommy Fury] has done professional boxing purists a massive favor by shutting up Jake Paul,” said Froch on BT Sport’s coverage of the Pay Per View.

“He [Jake Paul] can’t call himself a professional boxer because he’s gone in against a novice pro and got absolutely whooped. He got obliterated,” added the Nottingham man.

You’d think Paul would now run away from boxing with his tail between his legs after being humbled by the first novice who knew the fundamentals. But not Jake Paul.

His fanbase is such that his followers will buy into anything he does. Therefore, he can rematch Fury twice, and they’ll still come along for the ride.

For most purists, the boxing run never began in the first place, and Paul is better suited to making a fool of himself on YouTube than trying to box.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.