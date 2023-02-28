Full Lyndon Arthur vs Braian Suarez undercard set

Top local talent and rising stars are confirmed to feature on Wasserman Boxing’s first free-to-air show of 2023, live on Channel 5 from the University of Bolton Arena on Friday March 24 in association with Infinitum Entertainment.

Manchester boxer Lyndon Arthur (21-1, 15 KOs) tops an action-packed event as he faces Argentina’s Braian Nahuel Suarez (18-1, 17 KOs) for the IBO World Light Heavyweight Championship.

An electric undercard will see Wigan’s James Moorcroft (18-2, 6 KOs) and Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (12-3, 2 KOs) put it all on the line in an epic Final Eliminator for the English Welterweight Title over 10 Rounds.

After three impressive wins in his beloved Merseyside, Bennett will be looking to pick up from his flawless wins against the likes of Mykhailo Sovtus, Rustem Fatkhullin and Lee Connelly to edge out an incredible eliminator matchup against his domestic foe.

Moorcroft will also be looking to build on the foundations of familiar surroundings when he returns for his third consecutive fight in Bolton. After a TKO win against Olaide Fijabi in September 2022, Moorcroft produced a dominant points win over Serge Ambomo to set up this tantalising bout.

Rickey Hatton’s Flyweight protégé, and former Team GB star, Chloe Watson (4-0) will be returning to take on Carolina Ornella Ferrari (3-2-2) at Flyweight. With the six-rounder confirmed, Watson will look to keep her undefeated record going following a dominant points victory over Minerva Gutierrez in November 2022 at York Hall.

Watson has not only impressed the likes of Hatton as she shows fantastic signs of improvement in each fight, the 23-year-old is showing maturity beyond her years as she continues to bank valuable rounds in her quest to become the next poster girl of British boxing.

In another mouth-watering domestic match up, Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker (11-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on Manchester’s Kane Gardner (15-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round Super Lightweight contest. “Sugar Kane” had an untouchable 2022 as he remained unbeaten in his three fights during the calendar year. With two victories coming by way of unanimous points wins, the highlight for Gardner came in his bout against Samuel Opaogun as he twice put the Nigerian down on the way to a fourth-round stoppage win.

Walker bounced back from a narrow English Welterweight Title loss to dominate Iliyan Markov in his backyard of Wolverhampton in May of last year. Walker has shown he is a class above in the professional ranks after a statement points win to claim the Midlands Area Welterweight Championship against Levi Ferguson to get his first taste of titles. In a clash that could swing either way, there could be a potential domestic title shot waiting in the wings for the man who makes it to the other side with their hand raised.

Another Mancunian features on the card at Cruiserweight, as Ashley Marron makes his professional debut against the experienced Daryl Pearce. Traie Duberry also makes his professional debut as he lines up a Cruiserweight clash over 4 rounds. The undefeated Nial Brown looks to build on his seven wins as he goes toe-to-toe with fellow Middleweight Bahadur Karami over 6 rounds.

Tickets are on sale now and available via WassermanBoxing.com.