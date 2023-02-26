Conor Benn to sue BBBofC after unprovable WBC ‘eggsplanation’

Conor Benn plans to sue the British Boxing Board of Control after the World Boxing Council reinstated the UK welterweight into its rankings.

The WBC stated they could not determine that Benn knowingly ingested the banned substance and performance enhancing drug clomiphene.

In a lengthy statement, WBC chiefs outlined a lack of ability to prove conclusively that Benn’s ‘eggsplanation’ that eating over thirty-plus a day was fictional.

Conor Benn to sue British Board

Now, Benn is targeting the BBBofC as the UK governing body continues to probe his excuse.

Previously, BBBofC Secretary Robert Smith told talkBOXING: “At the moment, we haven’t seen anything to contradict what I thought [that Benn needs to prove his innocence].

“This last year has been possibly one of the most difficult that I’ve done in my time as General Secretary or my time with the Board.

“Of course, we are a great sport. If you look at the boxing side, we had a good year last year.

“It’s the periphery that’s been a disaster. And it has been a disaster. This has been a big stain on the reputation of the sport.”

BBBofC agenda

Benn fired back when speaking to The Mail. He stated: “I’ve always been innocent. The Board has known about this for ages, except they chose to call the [Chris Eubank Jr. fight] show off two days before.

“There have been other fighters who have tested positive under UKAD. The Board has done nothing. They’ve still been allowed to fight.

“It’s just strange to me that VADA – the Voluntary Anti-doping Organisation I employed myself for this fight – they’ve taken notice of other fighters who have failed the Board’s testing agencies.

“It is just baffling to me,’ he continued. “I don’t know if there’s an agenda there or if they’re out for me because my dad ripped up his British boxing license on TV.”

He concluded that the decision to keep the investigation going when the WBC believed him had affected Benn: “It’s definitely killed me.

“It’s like people have been waiting for something. People have been waiting for this.

“There are people who know me, know my team, and they know what we represent. It’s all just crazy.”

The Board’s decision not to consider the WBC’s belief in Benn is a bitter blow for the undefeated fighter. He must wait until a final decision is made before campaigning in the UK again.

Many other sanctioning bodies worldwide will be reluctant to give Conor Benn a license until a final ruling is made.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.