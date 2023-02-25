‘He’s scared!’ – The task of facing a boxer is dawning on Jake Paul

Jake Paul faces a boxer this Sunday for the first time in his wannabe career. He is a novice boxer at that, but probably still the closest he’ll ever go to fighting a professional.

The Disney child actor, influencer, and YouTuber has been pretending he can really fight for almost three years. Now is the time to prove it against Tommy Fury.

At Thursday’s head-to-head, Fury stated his belief that he saw fear in Paul’s eyes. On reflection and seeing a snippet of the stare-off when scrolling through Twitter passed the Top Rank feed, he’s not wrong.

Jake Paul looks scared of Tommy Fury

Jake Paul looks scared, according to several others watching and commenting too. He looks as if he’s finally realized that this is no game.

Also, agreeing to battle the muscular Fury could prove a huge mistake. Fury looks massive,even when Paul agreed to face him at a catchweight.

Tommy Fury will come at him with bad intentions unless something has been worked out between the pair beforehand. There could be something in the contract that prevents Fury from going at one hundred percent. That’s been alleged by previous opponents Paul has faced.

But if this is an actual boxing match, Paul will face sustained fury from Fury.

Discussing the bout, Fury said he has to beat Paul to show he has any career left in boxing whatsoever.

“I’m in boxing and have goals of becoming a world champion. So, if I’m going to do that, I can’t be dodging people like Jake Paul,” stated Fury.

“The first two fights didn’t happen, and it was out of my hands completely.”

He continued: “I had a broken rib in the first fight. The doctors advised me not to fight. I went to the airport with my full team in the second fight. We were ready to go and denied access to the USA.”

“Third time’s a charm, and we’re here. I’m in super fit condition. I’m ready to put this all to bed because, for the past two and a half years, it’s been, ‘When are you fighting Jake Paul?’

Game over

“To even mention my name in the same sentence disrespects me. A person who’s been boxing my whole life. I’m going to knock this guy out early clinically.”

“You’re getting put to sleep inside four rounds. Let me tell you. But I’m not an old man. I’m a new, young fighter.

“I’m going to put you away. You had two fortunate escapes from this fight. It would be best if you took those escapes.

“But you should not sit here now because this is bad for you. It would be best to make easy money fighting older men and celebrities.

“I’m coming to take your head off.”

Once the first few seconds of the fight are underway, everyone will know whether this is a real fight.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.