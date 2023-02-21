Guillermo Rigondeaux undercard set for Feb 24

Former three-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, with a professional record of 20-3-1 (13 KOs), will return to the ring for the first time in almost one year when he takes on veteran Jesus Martinez in the 10-round bantamweight main event at Hialeah Park on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Rigondeaux, whose last bout was a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Vincent Astrolabio on February 26, 2022 in Dubai, has been sidelined since suffering severe facial burns and eye injuries in a freak kitchen accident at his home in Miami nine months ago.

Now 42 years of age, the former WBO/WBA Super Bantamweight and WBA Bantamweight world champion will attempt to tap the fountain of youth in his 25th professional fight as he looks to win for the first time since defeating Liborio Solis in February of 2020.

Martinez of Miami via Colombia, has a record of 33-17-1 with 16 knockouts. Martinez has defeated Jonathan Burgos (9-2-1), Miguel Martinez (20-2), Angel Berrio (14-2). Martinez has also shared the ring with former world champions Luis Nery and TJ Doheny as well as top prospects Gary Antonio Russell, Dominique Crowder and Antonio Vargas. Martinez is on a two-fight winning streak.

In Eight-Round Bouts:

Ariel Perez De La Torre (9-1, 7 KOs of Mexico vis Cuba takes on Yonfrez Parejo (24-5-1, 12 KOs) in a super bantamweight clash.

Hugo Noriega (5-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba takes on Carlos Mohammed Rodriguez (15-10-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico in a welterweight fight.

Yoaki Urrutia (9-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba battles Luis Eduardo Florez (26-25, 21 KOs) of Colombia in a middleweight tussle.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Damian Lescaille (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba fights Lucas McDonald (1-10, 1KO) of Belville, Texas in a welterweight bout.

Carlos Fromenta (9-1, 5 KOs) of Cuba will take on Armando Reeves (3-10-2) of Jefferson City, MO in a cruiserweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Jose Brayan Fonteboa of Hialeah, Florida will make his pro debut against Ashton Royal (1-4, 1 KO) of Texas in a super lightweight affair.

Adlay Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba fights Ryan Schwartzberg (1-9-2, 1 KO) of Dania, Florida in a super lightweight bout.

Gustavo Trujillo (1-0, 1 KO) of Cuba will take on Jawaski Bethly (0-1 of Louisiana in a heavyweight bout.