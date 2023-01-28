John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez tops Fantasy Springs on Feb 23

One of boxing’s most energetic and fan-friendly fighters, NABA Super Flyweight Titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles will headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show of the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, February 23.

Ramirez will defend his NABA title against Luis “Callado” Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

“Excited is an understatement. When I left football for boxing I always envisioned a stage like this to showcase my hard work and dedication and I’m sincerely grateful to have the opportunity now,” said “Scrappy” Ramirez.

“It has been a long road to get here but I want to thank my team, Golden Boy, DAZN, the WBA and Mr. Gilberto Ramírez, Oscar and Eric, and all my fans and supporters from across the world for this opportunity. This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to headline this show at Fantasy Springs on DAZN.”

“As promised, Golden Boy is delivering the best fight nights,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “On February 23, fight fans will get to see talented, rising prospects who have star potential. Scrappy Ramirez is a prime example of that – the fans will be able to feel the energy he brings as our special main event.”

Tickets for Ramirez vs. Padilla go on-sale today, January 27 at 10 a.m. PT and are priced at $65, $55, $45 and $25 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com

As chief support of the card, Coachella Valley’s beloved, undefeated local fighter Manuel “El Meny” Flores (14-0, 11 KOs) will measure up against Mangua, Nicaragua’s Marvin Solano (24-8, 8 KOs). The eight-round bantamweight fight will be guaranteed action, as Flores’s last six fights have all been knockouts.