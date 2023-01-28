Brian Howard vs Junior Wright on March 4 in Newtown

On Saturday March 4th, RDR Promotions will present a massive night of boxing at The Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The potential 16 bout card will be headlined by heavyweights Brian Howard and former world title challenger Junior Wright Squaring off in an eight-round bout.

Howard of Loganville, Georgia has a record of 15-5 with 12 knockouts. The 42 year-old Howard has wins over Yuwshua Zadok (1-0), Chris Stallworth (9-2), Alex Guerrero (12-0-1), Shawndell Winters (8-0), Carlos Negron (20-2). Howard is coming off la oss to Efe Ajagba on April 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Wright of Evanston, Illinois is 19-4-1 with 16 knockouts. The 36 year-old Wright has victories over Nick Reader (3-0-1), Nick Kisner (12-0-1). On May 21, 2016, Wright challenged Beibut Shumenov for the WBA Cruiserweight title.

Wright was stopped in 10 -rounds in a fight that took place in Las Vegas. Wright is coming off a vicious third-round stoppage over Colby Madison on October 1, 2022 in Philadelphia.

In a six-round bout, undefeated lightweight Rashan Adams steps up to face veteran Oscar Barajas.

Adams of Philadelphia is 4-0 with three knockouts. The 24 year-old is coming off a first round stoppage over Kevin Smith on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Barajas of Zamora, Mexico is 18-8-1 with eight knockouts. The 32 year-old Barajas had defeated Roxie Lam (7-1) as well Edgardo Navarrete Correa (11-2). Barajas has developed into a “Philly-Killer” as he has defeated two favorites from the City of Brotherly Love in Jerome Conquest and Damon Allen (16-1-1).

In Six-Round Bouts:

Daiyaan Butt (13-2, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

Mark Dawson (10-1-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Laquan Evans (5-2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Eliezer Olmeda (3-2) of Gloucester City, NJ in a welterweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Isaiah Johnson (6-0, 5 KOs) of Sicklerville, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

Nimal Farmer (2-0, 2 KOs) of Lindenwold, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest.

Nasir Mickens (2-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Juan Gutierrez (0-3) of Esteil, Nicaragua in a super bantamweight fight.

Dominique Mayfield (2-1) of Philadelphia takes on Jerome Aiken (1-6-1, 1 KO) of Annapolis, MD in a heavyweight bout.

Ghandi Romain of Union City, NJ will make his pro debut against Jeremiah Kendrick (1-3, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight bout.

Erron Peterson (3-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Tariq Green (2-2) of Philadelphia in a middleweight clash.

Najeem Johns (2-0, 2 KOs) of Darby, PA tussles with Leonidas Fowlkes (2-12-1) of Winchester, VA in a super lightweight battle.

Brendan O’Callaghan (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Soslan Alborov (1-1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight fight.

Seeing action against opponents to be named will be heavyweight Jonathan Wiles (0-2) of Philadelphia, featherweight Rasheen Brown (11-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia and junior welterweight Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City.

First Bout at 5 PM ET

The Newtown Athletic Club is located at 120 Pheasant, Newtown PA 18940

Tickets are $200, $100, $75 and $50.