Tommy Fury puts boxing career on the line vs YouTube no-hoper

Tommy Fury will put his family name and his 8-0 boxing career on the line against a YouTube no-hoper who has never fought a professional.

Fury faces 'influencer' and ex-Disney child star Jake Paul in a Pay Per View bout that could end his tenure in the sport.

A one-time Love Islander, Fury has been warned by his father, ex-pro fighter John and brother Tyson, the current WBC heavyweight champion.

If he loses to a technically inept Paul, he will be disowned as a Fury.

Promoter Frank Warren has yet to clarify his position on Fury if he gets beat by Paul. However, it’s hard to see where Fury does go if he takes a first defeat.

The moment of truth for Fury will occur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Ironically, the event is titled “The Truth,” which will be used on both sides of the coin.

Jake Paul is not a real boxer

If he is victorious, Paul will attempt to pass himself off as a bonafide boxer despite Tommy Fury having one of the worst winning records in the UK.

It’s a tough sell to die-hard boxing fans. But surely, the YouTuber generation will lap it up.

Paul and Fury were initially slated to face off in December 2021, but Fury withdrew from the bout because of a medical issue.

His YouTube rival recorded a one-punch knockout of hapless boxer Tyron Woodley. The MMA star was a late replacement for a rematch of the pair’s August 2021 clash.

Paul is giving Fury another chance next month so he can silence the critics who claim he has yet to fight a professional boxer.

The 26-year-old Cleveland native started his ‘pro boxing journey’ in January 2020. He will go head-to-head with Fury, a more experienced boxer from a prominent boxing family.

“The moment of truth has finally arrived,” said Paul. “On February 26, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer.’

“Tommy Fury is 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family. I will show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer, really is.”

Tommy Fury

Fury promised to end the boxing charade that is Jake Paul.

“Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26. I can finally move on with mine,” said Fury.

“Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight.

“After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out.

“The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber.”

Paul vs. Fury will stream live on ESPN+ PPV (2 PM ET / 11 AM PT), the exclusive digital distributor for the event in the United States.

Additionally, it will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers and priced at $49.99.

