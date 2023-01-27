Don King keeps ‘heavyweight title’ involved in PPVs thanks to WBA

Don King’s latest heavyweight show kept the long-term promoter clinging to the peripheral of the division with the World Boxing Association.

After losing his grip on the WBA’ regular’ belt despite the WBA consistently ranking most of his heavyweight fighters, King got another one to headline his shows.

The WBA NABA Gold Heavyweight Championship, yes – quite a mouthful, was on the line last week as Johnathan Guidry faced former WBC ruler Bermane Stiverne.

Despite Stiverne losing five out of his last six bouts and being without a win since 2015, the WBA approved the Haitian-Canadian as a challenger.

It’s no surprise, given the track record here, but Guidry is now the sole carrier of King’s standing in the glamour division of boxing.

Don King’s heavyweight run

At 91, it’s a credit to King that he remains in the game. However, his influence over some in the sport is as evident as the nose on your face.

In his latest offering over ten rounds. Guidry moved to 19-1-2, 10 KOs by winning a unanimous decision over Stiverne.

As a result of his loss, “B-Ware” drops to 25-6-1, 21 KOs, but he seriously needs to consider retirement. Guidry could now be in line for a rematch with Trevor Bryan, given that the ex-regular ruler is the only solid name left of King’s roster of heavyweights.

Scores read 100-91 twice, and 97-93 as Guidry made his case for a second fight with Bryan. When they met in January last year, Bryan won via split decision.

After the win, Guidry said: “I felt him [Bermane Stiverne] slowing down in the third Round. So I picked up the pace while still being cautious.

“I decided to show him more intensity as the fight continued.”

In the co-feature for another ‘WBA title,’ Tre’Sean Wiggins retained his strap via unanimous decision. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

Wiggins stated: “I had to stay smart and stay patient. It’s not always the most entertaining fight, but I needed to be smart because it’s a high-level chess match.

“I had to stick to my game plan and get the job done.”

WBA belt

Another ‘WBA belt’ was up for grabs as middleweight Ian Green beat Alexander Castro.

Green said in his interview: “I planned to box, but after he [Castro] cut me in the first round, he tried to get into my mental [side].

“So I had to bring it to him and fight. First round, he was fighting hard, so I kept my guard tight and went forward.”

To his credit, King highlighted the war in Ukraine as he continues into his sixth decade of sport involvement.

Further results:

Raynel Mederos (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Nelson Morales (3-2, 0 KOs)

Result: Raynel Mederos won a unanimous decision (58-55 twice and 57-56)

Kenmon Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Cleotis Pendarvis (21-14-2, 9 KOs)

Result: Kenmon Evans won a unanimous decision (60-54 twice and 59-55)

Alex Esponda (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Carlos Cruz (2-10, 1 KO)

Result: Alex Esponda scored a KO (1st Round at 1:14) in his pro debut.

Brian Leon Salgado (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Brian Leon Salgado (1-0, 1 KO) Salome Flowers Towers (1-8, 0 KOs)

Result: Brayan Leon Salgado scored a KO (1st Round at 0:58) in his pro debut.

Darian Favier Castro (1-0, 0 KOs) vs. Ryan Schwartzberg (1-9, 1 KO)

Result: Darian won a unanimous decision in his pro debut (60-54 on all three scorecards).

