Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim

Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered.

Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for breach of contract.

The “Pac-Man” was lined up for many big fights under the Paradigm banner, including Conor McGregor and Mikey Garcia. Unfortunately for Paradigm, Pacquiao wanted to move on and sought refuge with Al Haymon at Premier Boxing Champions.

Pacquiao’s cross-complaint, a copy obtained by WBN, describes in detail the skepticism over a fight with Garcia, “Pacquiao was very skeptical of PSM’s proposed Garcia fight.

“PSM claimed that Pacquiao would receive a guarantee of $25 million. That amount continued to decrease in subsequent paperwork PSM sent to Pacquiao.”

While with Haymon, Pacquiao fought Keith Thurman and Yordenis Ugas, with another fight with Errol Spence Jr. failing to happen due to a car accident involving the American.

Manny Pacquiao’s legal action

Once the Filipino star had moved on, Paradigm launched legal action to recoup its losses. That bid will come to a head in a few weeks.

Releasing a statement warning Pacquiao of what’s to come, Attar stated: “Manny’s days of thumbing his nose at our contractual rights are almost at an end.

“We have an overwhelming case against him and look forward to justice being served.

“The court has already entered an order stating that Pacquiao is deemed to have admitted that he breached his contract with Paradigm due to his consistent violation of court orders. And that Paradigm has suffered more than $20 million in damages.”

Attar added that Pacquiao would not be able to compete against any other fighters until he repays what is due to Paradigm.

“If any promoters, managers, fighters, or broadcasting networks are considering entering into an agreement with Manny prior to the trial, they are now on notice that Paradigm will immediately commence an action against them for tortious interference with contract.

“We will seek both an injunction and damages.”

Paradigm Sports vs Pacquiao

Paradigm is supremely confident of holding Pacquiao to account that legal action against other entities wishing to work with the boxing legend got handed notice.

“Once Paradigm wins at trial in March, we will cut off one hundred percent of Manny’s opportunities to earn money in the United States from any source.

“Any revenue he generates will be attached to his judgment. Additionally, Paradigm will aggressively pursue enforcement of its judgment in any foreign country where Manny seeks to fight.”

Pacquiao has a cross-complaint against Paradigm, which attorney Dale Kinsella labeled the claims against his client ‘a sham.’

As Dan Rafael reported for World Boxing News at the time, Kinsella and Pacquiao were unhappy.

“Manny Pacquiao’s cross-complaint filed [Friday] reveals in detail the complete sham nature of Paradigm’s complaint.

“We look forward to exposing Paradigm’s conduct in front of a jury and recovering both general and punitive damages.”

Attempting to halt the Spence vs Pacquiao fight in 2021, Paradigm failed in its bid. That’s despite Ugas being drafted for the injured Spence and beating Pacquiao.

The whole situation is now set to be resolved one way or another with no amicable agreement on the cards.

