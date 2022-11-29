Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi

Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory.

Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In one of his final posts of the day, he said: “Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!

“I’m not talking about the country (Argentina); I’m talking about Messi.”

Canelo and Sergio Aguero

Aguero replied: “Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems. Surely you don’t know about soccer and what happens in a locker room.

“The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat. Then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the booty and accidentally hits it.”

Snapping back, Canelo gave Aguero a piece of his mind.

“You b****** too! You wrote to me, oh, oh Canelo, and now sucking. Don’t be a hypocrite, b******!”

Again, Aguero fired back: “I admired you, Mr. Canelo. But what he did today with Messi was a low blow. And you know better than anyone that this is unfair. Disqualified.”

Marcos Maidana on Canelo vs Lionel Messi

Maidana, for his part, posted a picture of himself in a mask he called “Messi is waiting for Canelo.”

Canelo’s initial outburst took many by surprise, with many fans siding with Messi as it seemed he did nothing wrong.

However, Canelo wasn’t happy at all.

“Saw Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag. Since the Mexico shirt is on the ground, it’s already an insult.

“Stop bulls****ing about what was or wasn’t!

“I respect your country very much! This is not with your country,

“What happens is that he has never left his comfort zone and does not know what it is to go beyond. It burns for other Mexicans to do more.”

“Anyone who doesn’t defend their homeland is an a**hole. Fanaticism is one thing; your identity is another. Long live Mexican cabrons!

“It is one thing that they are better than us [in football]. Another thing is respect.”

World Cup 2022

The argument rumbles on as Argentina prepares for a third World Cup game after keeping themselves in the tournament.

A first-game loss to Saudi Arabia meant their place in the competition was in jeopardy against Mexico. Messi then scored to keep hopes alive in a 2-0 victory.

Furthermore, Mexico could now be going home if they lose their final group game.

