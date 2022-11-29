Black Prime join forces with distributor for Crawford vs Avanesyan

BLK Prime has united with Integrated Sports to distribute the highly anticipated showdown between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10.

Superstar Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event special feature attraction.

The event will be distributed by BLK Prime and Integrated Sports across the United States live on Cable & Satellite pay-per-view via iNDEMAND, (Comcast, Charter and all major cable outlets), DIRECTV and DISH priced at $39.99.

Additionally, it will also be broadcast via Digital PPV on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com. A live PPV preshow starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

“We wanted to make the Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV available for the masses, so we made the decision to go the traditional route with cable and satellite, in addition to our BLK Prime app,” said Sam Katkovski of BLK Prime.

“Integrated Sports has been in the business for many years and has the experience to hit all corners of the United States. We are happy to be partnering with them and we look forward to a great night of boxing on December 10.”

“We’re excited to be distributing Crawford-Avanesyan to boxing fans throughout the U.S.,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said.

“Crawford is arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound champion in the world. And Cris Cyborg may be the greatest female MMA fighter of all-time. It’ll be interesting for MMA fans to watch her box and we are excited to be part of the BLK Prime movement to make all the big fights happen.”

Tickets priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.

Terence “Bud” Crawford will make his triumphant return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022.

The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford’s WBO welterweight title on the line.