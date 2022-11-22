Jose Zepeda fine to face Regis Prograis after minor car crash

Headlined by the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship between #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Prograis, (27-1, 22 KOs), of New Orleans, LA, the ‘Battle of the Best’, presented and produced by Legendz Entertainment in association with MarvNation Promotions.

It can be seen live on cable, satellite, telco and streaming PPV outlets on beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. including FITE and PPV.COM.

Remaining tickets starting at $39 for the live event can be purchased online at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746.

Zepeda was involved in a minor traffic accident on the way to the media workouts and was unable to be in attendance. He was not injured in the accident.

Joining Prograis at the media workouts were PPV undercard fighters; unified minimum weight world Yokasta ‘Yoka’ Valle, undefeated heavyweight contender Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov, undefeated junior middleweight contender Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, brothers; junior middleweight Fernando ‘EL Feroz’ Vargas Jr. and featherweight Amado ‘EL Malvado’ Vargas along with their father / head trainer, boxing legend Fernando Vargas Sr.

Additionally working out for the media were undefeated prospects featured on the PPV Freeview (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT); super bantamweight Nathan Rodriguez, (9-0, 7 KOs) and lightweight Ruben ‘Ace’ Torres, (19-0, 16 KOs) along with and super welterweight Alejandro Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs).

Below are quotes from Regis Prograis along with a short quote from Jose Zepeda.

REGIS PROGRESS

“Camp was hell, for me it’s like small victories in camp, like spending time with my children that I look forward to. This was a long camp, almost six months as I was supposed to fight in August and then this world title opportunity came up for November 26.”

“Training everyday was three sessions, boxing in the morning, strength and conditioning in the late afternoon and then more boxing in the evening. I’m a night person when I’m not training so waking up early every day in camp wears on me.”

“I just feel like I’m better, I’m not really nervous at all. I’ve trained so much for the last three years for this opportunity.”

“Zepeda can’t let me hit him too much in this fight if he’s trying to set traps. If I can find him I don’t think it’s going to be good for him. I don’t fight to box, I fight to hurt people. In my last three fights, I didn’t get hit and I got all three knockouts.”

“This is what I really, really love, to fight. Love the world title and the money but I really love getting in the ring on fight night.”

“I’m glad Teofimo Lopez is at 140, the division is really lit up now, that’s why I insisted on staying at 140 when I could have moved up. I’ve got a nutritionist now and don’t have to worry about making weight. I could stay at 140 for the rest of my career now if I want to.”

“There’s a lot of big fights ahead but the first thing is Jose Zepeda. Tank vs. Ryan is a good fight in the division, I got Tank but Ryan’s confidence is sky high. That’s a fight I hope to see in person if I’m not in camp. And of course, I want the winner.”

“Sandor Martin is a good test for Teofimo now, it’s a really good fight. It’s a better fight than Pedraza for Teofimo, Sandor Martin will come to win. This will prove if Teo is ready for the 140lb. division.”

“I thought Zepeda would be here at the media workouts, sorry to hear about the car accident which prevented him from coming. Looking forward to seeing him face-to-face again tomorrow at the press conference.”

JOSE ZEPEDA

“Sorry about missing the media workouts. I had a little accident but I’m good. We are 100% ready to go.”

With the international boxing world witnessing extraordinary women’s world championship bouts throughout this year, the tremendous momentum continues as fast-rising female superstar Yokasta ‘Yoka’ Valle, (26-2, 9 KO’s), of San Jose, Costa Rica battles undefeated world champion Evelyn ‘La Princesita’ Bermudez, (17-0-1, 6 KOs), of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina for the WBC and WBO Junior Flyweight World Titles over ten scheduled rounds.

Fighting in the junior middleweight division, undefeated contender, 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (17-0, 13 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, who many experts believe will soon be the division’s upcoming king, faces his toughest opposition against upset minded, Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu, (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-round fight.

2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov, (11-0, 11 KOs), standing 6’7”and considered the dominant heavyweight of the future, faces off against veteran Curtis Harper, (14-8, 9 KOs), of Jacksonville, FL over ten rounds.

In a special attraction super welterweight six rounder, boxing fans will see the ‘Son of a Legend’, sure-fire prospect Fernando Vargas Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs), open the Pay-Per-View against local favorite Alejandro Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Los Angeles.