Dedrick Crocklem guaranteed medal at Youth World Champs

Light welterweight Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) continued his winning ways at the 2022 Youth World Championships in La Nucia, Spain to secure a medal for himself and Team USA after his unanimous decision victory over Hungary’s Rafael Buza.

Crocklem was able to get out to a 4-1 lead following the first round, landing clean combinations and body shots that slowed his opponent down. The American continued to control the fight in the second round which ended as a 4-1 round in favor of him.

With a medal on the line, Crocklem finished the job with a dominating final round. He continued to go to the body and land numerous combinations to take all five judges’ cards in the round, resulting in a 5-0 final decision, and his fourth victory of these championships.

Crocklem will return to the ring for a semifinal match-up with Vanshaj Vanshaj of India on Wednesday, where a victory will advance him to the gold medal bout.

Four members of Team USA will look to advance to the medal rounds during tomorrow’s second day of quarterfinals.

Flyweight Sa’Rai Brown-El (Marietta, Ga.) and featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) will step into the ring during the first session of the day, which is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET, while middleweight Talia Halvorsen (Harwood Heights, Ill.), who will be making her tournament debut, along with Corenllio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) will be in the evening session that starts at 12:00 p.m. ET.

All the action, as well as a look back at results and past live streams of the tournament, can be found here.

Day 7 Results

63.5 kg: Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash./USA, dec. over Rafael Buza/HUN, 5-0

Day 8 Schedule

52 kg: Sa’Rai Brown-El, Marietta, Ga./USA, vs. Alondra Sanchez Rodriguez/MEX (Ring B, Bout 3, 8:30 a.m.

ET*)

57 kg: Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa./USA, vs. Aider Abfuraimov/UKR (Ring A, Bout 9, 2:00 p.m. ET*)

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, vs. Ulzhan Sarsenbek/KAZ (Ring B, Bout 6, 9:15 a.m. ET*)

75 kg: Talia Halvorsen, Harwood Heights, Ill./USA, vs. Sunniva Hofstad/NOR (Ring A, Bout 3, 12:30 p.m.

ET*)